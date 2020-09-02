Global Network Slicing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Component, Professional Service, Application Area, Industry and Geography.

Global Network Slicing Market was valued US$ 172.89 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Network slicing market is segmented into component, professional service, application area, industry, and geography. Based on the application area, network slicing market is classified into asset management, remote monitoring, network monitoring, supply chain management, real-time streaming, and multimedia.

Remote monitoring application area is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rise use of digital platforms for business. On the basis of professional service, network slicing market is divided by consulting, integration & deployment, support & maintenance, network testing, network orchestration, network planning & optimization. Network planning & optimization is estimated to largest share of market in forecast period due to it enables improved customer experience, low cost for planning, and reduced the complaints of customers.

Major driving factors of network slicing market are rising adoption of 5G networking technology and increasing demand for high speed data, latency, and quality of call, security & reliability, and at same time lack of awareness will hamper the market.

Geographically, network slicing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to highest investments in 5G tests and trails, and rising advanced technologies.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in network slicing market are Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Huawei, SK Telecom, NTT Docomo, Intel, Argela, Mavenir, Aria Networks, ZTE, Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Samsung Electronics, and Affirmed Networks.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Network Slicing market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

Global Network Slicing Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/4561

The report also helps in understanding Global Network Slicing market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Network Slicing market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Network Slicing market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Network Slicing Market:

Global Network Slicing Market, by Component:

• Technology

• Services

Global Network Slicing Market, by Professional Service:

• Consulting

• Integration & Deployment

• Support & Maintenance

• Network Testing

• Network Orchestration

• Network Planning & Optimization

Global Network Slicing Market, by Application Area:

• Asset Management

• Remote Monitoring

• Network Monitoring

• Supply Chain Management

• Real-Time Streaming

• Multimedia

Global Network Slicing Market, by Industry:

• Energy & Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Public Safety

Global Network Slicing Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Network Slicing Market:

• Cisco Systems

• Ericsson

• Huawei

• SK Telecom

• NTT Docomo

• Intel

• Argela

• Mavenir

• Aria Networks

• Affirmed Networks

• ZTE, Nokia

• Deutsche Telekom

• Telefonica

• Samsung Electronics

Global Network Slicing Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/4561

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business