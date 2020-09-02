Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The market is driven by factors such as customer’s social motivation to get to know, interact, and connect with local communities, and economic appeal on account of the low cost of quality accommodation. Increasing connectivity facilitated by online social network platforms allows people to share access to their houses, rooms, products, and services for a fee or other compensation. This phenomenon, also termed as peer-to-peer (P2P) accommodation, has added prevalence in travel & tourism marketplaces in the last few years. A number of firms have developed relationships with property managers in different cities worldwide and offer accommodations according to consumer requirements. These firms form a global network of individuals to establish the demand and supply equation in the hospitality and tourism industries.

At the same time, Privacy and safety concerns are the prime factors limiting market growth. The hosts and the online platform used to communicate and execute transactions deter travellers from using P2P accommodations. Participating in collaborative consumption is an opportunity for peers to develop connections with websites involved in the collaborative business. Furthermore, market players such as Airbnb have an opportunity to establish relations with property dealers to widen their consumer base.

Based on application, the tourism industry is dominating thought the forecast period. Consumption with tourists vastly utilizing peer-to-peer services which includes Airbnb and Uber. The peer-to-peer accommodation market is on the surging trend in both the emerged and emerging economies across the globe. The peer-to-peer accommodation market is mainly driven because of the increase in connectivity facilitated precisely by online social network platforms.

Among the regions, North America held the largest market share in the global peer-to-peer accommodation market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. North America, mainly The United States, will still play a vital role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from the United States might affect the development trend of Peer-to-Peer Accommodation. Furthermore, The Asia-Pacific will account for large market share in during the forecast years, particularly in China, and India and Southeast Asia regions are fast growing.

The players operating in this market have developed good platforms that enable individuals to distribute and share access to the excess capacity of the accommodation. In the year 2015, Airbnb assisted more than 25 million guests, offering accommodation in more than 34,000 cities across the world. Airbnb Inc. is a leader, with more than 550,000 listings in 192 nations. Its listings include anything from a tree house to a castle, and its price range differs based on the type of accommodation. Additionally, few companies have a home interchange network for families travelling with kids. Visitors get information about local activities that children love and get connected to child-minders.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global peer-to-peer accommodation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global peer-to-peer accommodation market.

Scope of Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market:

Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market, By Type:

• Single Room

• Private Room

• Entire House/Apartment

Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market, By Application:

• Tourism

• Hospitality

Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Airbnb Inc.

• Flipkey Inc.

• HomeAway, Inc.

• Roomorama

• HouseTrip Ltd.

• Wimdu

• Lifealike Limited

• HomeExchange.com

• Couchsurfing International Inc.

• MyTwinPlace

