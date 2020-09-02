Global Postal Automation System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Software, Hardware and Services), Technology (Culler Facer Cancellers, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Parcel Sorters, Mixed Mail Sorters and Others), Application and Geography

Global Postal Automation System Market is expected to reach USD 1182.85 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The postal automation software is expected to grow at a significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need of automation in the almost all the industries and increasing labor costs.

Global Postal Automation System Market

The global postal automation system market based on component is classified into software, hardware and services. The hardware segment leads the market in 2016 that can be attributed to new system upgrades for increasing capacity in sensors, scanners, processors, and recognition systems. The services segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Based on technology the parcel sorters held the largest shares of the market. Sortation systems play a vital role in refining the efficiency of postal operations. The deterioration in traditional mail volume has put postal operators to upgrade their system for increasing parcel mail volumes, hence parcel sorters plays a vital role in parcel delivery operations.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geographically, the Postal Automation System market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for postal automation system during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of major postal and CEP companies and renovation of existing postal automation systems in this region has increased the installation or capacity of these systems.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global Postal Automation System market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the global Postal Automation System market.

• Global Postal Automation System market segmentation on the basis of component, technology, application and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Postal Automation System market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Postal Automation System market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global Postal Automation System market are also profiled.

Global Postal Automation System Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7575

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about global postal automation system market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the global postal automation system market globally.

Global postal automation system marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Postal Automation System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Postal Automation System Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Postal Automation System Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Postal Automation System Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players of the Global Postal Automation System Market:

• Siemens AG

• NEC

• Toshiba

• Pitney Bowes

• Vanderlande

• Solystic

• Fives Group

• Lockheed Martin

• Leonardo

• Beumer Group

• National Presort (NPI)

• Interroll

• Dematic

• Eurosort Systems

• Intelligrated

Key Target Audience:

• Designers and manufacturers of postal automation systems

• Postal associations and insurance companies

• System integrators of postal automation systems

• Postal automation software providers

• Material handling and automation organizations

• Parcel sortation system providers

• Research organizations, associations and consulting companies

The Scope of the Global Postal Automation System Market:

The research report segments the global Postal Automation System market based on component, technology, application, and geography

Global Postal Automation System Market, By Component:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Postal Automation System Market, By Technology:

• Culler Facer Cancellers

• Flat Sorters

• Letter Sorters

• Parcel Sorters

• Mixed Mail Sorters

• Others

Global Postal Automation System Market, By Application:

• Government Postal

• Courier, Express, & Parcel

Global Postal Automation System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Postal Automation System Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7575

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business