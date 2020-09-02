Global Power Semiconductor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Component, Material, Module, End-Use, Region.

Global Power Semiconductor Market was valued US$ 35.6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 53.1 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.12% during forecast period.

Global Power Semiconductor Market includes driving factors behind the growth of market as, in renewable energy sectors like wind and solar power generation, growing urbanization especially in APAC, increasing consumer electronics market, and rising domestic income in developing market among others. Additionally, increasing application of power semiconductors in different end-use industries with automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare has enhanced the growth in global power semiconductor market. Among these, automotive sector has presented huge interest by integrating power semiconductors at a higher rate and will install them in impending electric vehicles.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However the application of power semiconductor in automotive and other industries are growing, some factors might be limiting the growth of market like, Lack of rapid technological advancement in power semiconductors is acting as a key factor which is limiting the growth in this market.

In power semiconductor market by component, IGBT segment is projected to grow at a faster rate because of the high-power applications of these transistors in solar inverters, electric vehicle motor drives, uninterruptible power supplies, high-frequency welders, induction heaters, and power factor correction converters. Use of IGBTs offers advantages like high voltage capability, comparatively fast switching speeds, and ease with which it can be turned on. These transistors are finding applications for high voltage and moderate speed applications like switch mode power supplies, pulse width modulated variable speed control, and solar-powered inverters operating in hundreds of kilohertz range.

Strong financial position of North America enables it to invest heavily in advanced consumer electronic devices and technologies. So that, region is perceiving a noticeable growth, in power semiconductor market. North America is a major investor in global electric vehicle market. Also, the region appreciates the occurrence of various significant vendors in power electronics market, which are also investing considerably in development of advanced power semiconductors. The United States have a highest investment in aerospace & defense industry. Previously, decreasing costs related with various devices, extending from 3D printers to smart watches and fitness trackers, is expected to enlarge the demand for power semiconductors, among domestic manufacturers. Region is also the initial and fastest adopter of IoT trends, among all major industries.

Key Players in this industry are trying to bring advanced solutions which implements the latest technologies. In 2018, Fuji announced the launch of Fuji IGBT Simulator version 6 for loss and temperature calculation of company’s IGBT devices. Companies are focusing on R&D of power semiconductors will contribute to the power semiconductor market growth. In 2018, Infineon Technologies declared that company will be investing in a 300mm chip factory in Austria. Increase in competition among key players to offer high-performance solutions will boost the growth of power semiconductor market.

Global Power Semiconductor Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28191

The Power Semiconductor Market Share Report, part of Power Semiconductor Intelligence Service from IHS Market, deals vision into the global market for power semiconductor discrete, modules and integrated circuits. This report contains Power ICs, as well as discrete power semiconductors and power semiconductor modules.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Power Semiconductor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Power Semiconductor market.

Scope of Global Power Semiconductor Market:

Global Power Semiconductor Market by Component:

• Power MOSFET

• Rectifiers

• Thyristors

• IGBT

• Diode

Global Power Semiconductor Market by Material:

• Silicon Carbide (SiC)

• Silicon/ Germanium

• Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Global Power Semiconductor Market by Module:

• Power Modules

• Power Discrete

Global Power Semiconductor Market by End-Use:

• Telecommunication

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global Power Semiconductor Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating Market Includes:

• Semikron International GmbH

• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Group

• Texas Instruments

• Infineon Technologies AG

• ST Microelectronics N.V.

• Toshiba Corporation

• ABB Ltd

• Qualcomm Inc.

• NXP Semiconductor

• Cree Inc.

• ON Semiconductor Corporation

• Renesas Electronic Corporation

• Broadcom Limited

• Fairchild Semiconductor

• Hitachi

• ROHM

• GaN Systems

• FormFactor

Global Power Semiconductor Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28191

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business