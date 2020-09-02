Global Premium Messaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Application and Region.

Global Premium Messaging Market was valued at US$ 55.6Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 82.5Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.06 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Premium Messaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Premium Messaging Market.

An increasing use of mobile messages for a variety of marketing and communication activities by businesses and the continuously dropping costs of premium messages are some of the main driving factors significantly impacting the premium messaging market globally in a positive manner. Some of the other factors driving the demand for premium messaging services across the world include the compatibility of text messages on all kinds of mobile handsets and the user-friendly nature of text messages. The widening popularity of social messaging services is, however, predictable to restrain the market’s growth to some extent.

The banking and financial institutions (BFSI) segment dominated the market in 2017, followed by the retail sector. Additional, these segments collectively accounted for around 54% share of the overall market revenue in 2017, owing to rise in need for two-factor authentication messaging services and increase in popularity of premium messaging services for sales, marketing, and promotions. Furthermore, the market in the healthcare sector is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR.

Global Premium Messaging Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28134

The A2P segment is leading the premium messaging market followed by P2A. Application to person (A2P) & person to application (P2A) messages depending on the origin and destination of the messages. Premium A2P and P2A messaging is the communication amid a computer application and a mobile user and vice versa. In the recent business development, interacting and communicating with customers has become essential for enterprises, which has given an increase in the demand for premium A2P and P2A messaging.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific to be the leading regional market owing to an ever-increasing population base. The fact that several customers are still using basic mobile phones that do not support messaging applications other than the facility of text messages is expected to benefit this regional market. North America, especially the US, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from the US might affect the development trend of Premium Messaging.

Scope of Global Premium Messaging Market

Global Premium Messaging Market, by Type

• A2P SMS

• A2P MMS

• P2A SMS

• P2A MMS

Global Premium Messaging Market, by Application

• Shipping and Logistics

• BFSI

• Retail

• Entertainment and Media

• Outsourcing

• Hospitality

Global Premium Messaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Trends operating in Global Premium Messaging Market

• Aerialink Inc.

• AMD Telecom SA

• Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd.

• Beepsend AB

• Dialogue Communications Ltd.

• Infobip Plt.

• Jinny Software Ltd.

• Mavenir Systems

• mBlox

• Mobicage NV

• M-sustain

• Ogangi Corp.

• PowerMe Mobile

• Silverstreet BV

• Symsoft AB

• Syniverse Technologies LLC

• Telsis Ltd.

• V3Mobi Communications Pvt. Ltd.

• Wavecell Pte., Ltd.

Global Premium Messaging Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28134

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business