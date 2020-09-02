Global Process Analytics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry, and Geography.

Global Process Analytics Market size to grow from US$ 239.59 Million in 2018 to US$ XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Process Analytics Market is segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, industry, and region. Based on the type of market is divided into software, services, and professional and managed. A deployment type is split into on demand and on premises. Based on organization size market is classified as SEMs and large enterprise. The industry is sub segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, E-commerce, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Construction, and Energy. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Major driving factors for the Process Analytics Market include the implementation of digital transformation, which is driving awareness for analyzing and accepting business processes, especially after the advent of the algorithmic business. Moreover, it is the collaborations between process analytics and enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendors, together with the rise in the implementation of automation that is further driving the Process Analytics Market growth.

Based on organization size, it is the large enterprise’s segment that is expected to hold a larger Process Analytics Market share in the process analytics market. This growth of this segment can be attributed to the process analytics solutions enabling enterprises to monitor as well as regulate complex business and IT functions.

On the basis of deployment, on-premises deployment type assigned to the installation of the software in premises of an organization. The software is delivered on a one-time license fee, along with an annual services agreement, which includes free up gradation and installation of new functionalities. Deployment type of on-premises process analytics software requires dedicated infrastructure and servers. Organizations can be afford managing dedicated servers, usually deploy the on-premises software.

In terms of region, Europe forms the largest contributor to the Process Analytics Market, because of factors such as widespread acceptance of innovation in technology and the upcoming analytics expertise among the merchants present in the region. Germany and the Netherlands are a few key countries contributing to the market in Europe where the actionable executive insights help in keeping pace with the analytics-driven competitors in the other regions. Enterprises in the European region are gradually adopting the advanced process analytics software for fulfilling the growing needs for data-driven decision-making across numerous verticals.

The Scope of Global process analytics Market

Global Process Analytics Market, by Type

• Software

• Services

• Professional

• Managed

Global Process Analytics Market, by Deployment Model

• On-demand

• On-premises

Global Process Analytics Market, by Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs

Global Process Analytics Market, by Industry

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Retail

• E-commerce

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Energy

Global Process Analytics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Process Analytics Market:

• Celonis

• Fluxicon

• Icaro Tech

• Kofax

• Lana Labs

• Software AG

• Fujitsu

• CA Technologies

• QPR Software

• Cognitive Technology

• Minit

• Scheer

• Worksoft

• Puzzle Data

• Your Data

• Signavio

• SNP

• Process Analytics Factory

• StereoLOGIC

