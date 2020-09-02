Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component Type, Services, End-use and Region.

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Overview:

Product lifecycle management (PLM) is the process of managing a product from its diverse stages of life. The sequence of product life cycle is move like, development, introduction, growth, maturity/stability and decline. PLM incorporates data, processes, people and business systems and help to obtain the product information for companies and their extended enterprise, which strengthen the operations. The product lifecycle management empowers employees of an organization to make future decisions according to the performance of product. The product lifecycle processes always go forward with variations or modifications in variables such as utilities, time, cost and performance. With regards to occurred changes in variables, product advancement, innovation or modification process should be adopted to fulfil the new market requirements. As the time passes the need and demand of people gets changed, hence the primary aim of enterprises in the product lifecycle management (PLM) market is to make available the right product at the right time at right price.

The report presents the analysis of Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Dynamics:

The key accelerating factors in the product lifecycle management market are benefits offered by it such as, meeting compliance requests, encouragement for product innovation, understanding of product need & variety, reducing similar product development practices across barriers after frequent mergers and acquisitions, managing increasing costs and improve shorter product life spans. There is huge demand for lower costing of manufacturing marketing and transportation. Hence the major boosting forces for the product lifecycle management market are growing demand in small and medium-sized business in consumer goods sector. Other factors like development management and new product launch are likely to fuel the PLM market growth. The global product lifecycle management market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from end-use industries such as BFSI.

A number of adverse factors such as company’s R&D, internal and external process complexity, commercialization and inaccurate product information etc. are anticipated to impact the profitability and growth of the product lifecycle management market. In forecasted period the ultimate issues within the product lifecycle management such as cross functional information flow from multiple data sources for products and related information and lack of collaboration across the organization are expected to hamper market growth.

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Segmentation Analysis:

PLM solution facilitates the operational cost cutting and short time to market product along with supporting innovation is likely to drive the product lifecycle management (PLM) market demand over the forecast period. As these factors bring growth in demand from non-traditional end-use sectors such as Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical (MD&P) and Consumer Products & Retail (CP&R) which are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period growing with CAGR XX% and XX% respectively. Industrial activities across the world coupled with rising development of smart factories as well as SMEs, generates new opportunities for market growth. But other sector like, Aerospace and Defense (A&D) is also expected to contribute at large to the market growth in forecasted period.

A & D segment is anticipated to grow at CAGR XX% during period 2020-2027. Based on component type, market can be studied as Electronic Design and Automation (EDA), Numerical Control (NC), Simulation and Analysis (S&A), Architecture and Engineering and Construction (AEC). All the sub segments are forecasted to grow rapidly but S & A expected to stand ahead of everyone with CAGR XX% during forecasted period. The feature of this segment makes it more preferred as the outcome it provides presents the complexities into simpler version that helps top management of the company. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Report:

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market, by Component Type

• Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)

• Numerical Control (NC)

• Simulation and Analysis (S&A)

• Architecture and Engineering

• Construction (AEC)

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market, by Services

• Integration

• Consulting

• Maintenance

• Operation

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market, By End-Use

• Aerospace and Defense (A&D)

• Automotive and Transportation (A&T)

• Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment (IM&HE)

• Energy & Utilities (E&U)

• Consumer Products & Retail (CP&R)

• Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical (MD&P)

• Electronics and Semiconductors (E&S)

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market

• Autodesk

• Oracle

• Aras PTC

• SAP and Arena PLM

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• Accenture PLC

• Siemens AG

• Dassault System

• IBM Corporation

