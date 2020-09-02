Global Product Stewardship Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Organization size, Vertical and Region

Global Product Stewardship Market was valued US$ 846.93 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,687.56 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9 %.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on type, organization size and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global product stewardship market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global product stewardship market.

Growing awareness between organizations to ensure health and safety of their employees and environment protection, increasing requirement of enterprises to publicize their environmental, health, and safety initiatives, and complying with many environmental regulations and government guidelines are anticipated to drive the growth of the market across the world.

Use of product stewardship solutions and services by enterprises in building their brand images is the major opportunity of the market. However, the incapability of enterprises to keep track of regulatory changes related to product stewardship solutions and services is estimated to restrict the growth of the market across the globe.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is anticipated to lead the product stewardship market during the forecast period. The growth of large enterprises segment can be attributed to the affordability of large enterprises to adopt product stewardship solutions and services and their high economies of scale, thus allowing them to leverage the benefits of these solutions and services. Companies spend major amounts in shifting their tactical marketing techniques to sustain their position in the highly competitive market.

Region-wise, The North American region is expected to lead the Product Stewardship Market during the forecast period. Stringent government laws and regulations related to the use of Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) solutions for environmental sustainability are driving the acceptance of product stewardship solutions and services in the North American region.

Scope of Global Product Stewardship Market

Global Product Stewardship Market, by Type

• Solutions

• Services

o Business Consulting and Advisory Services

o Deployment and Implementation Services

o Audit, Assessment, and Regulatory Compliance Services

o Training and Support Services

Global Product Stewardship Market, by Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Product Stewardship Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players

• Arcadis

• CGI

• Cority

• Enablon

• Enviance

• ERM Group

• Gensuite

• John Wood Group

• Intelex

• Processmap

• SAP

• Sitehawk

• Sphera Solutions

• Thinkstep

• UL Wercs

• Velocity EHS

• Verisk 3E

Key Innovators

• Covestro

• Phylmar Group

• Scout Environmental

• Young & Global Partners

• Enhesa

• Anthesis Group

• Pace Analytical

• Yordas

