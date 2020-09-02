Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Technology, Application and Region.

Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period.

Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market Overview:

A professional mobile radio (PMR) system is the most popularly used and convenient ways of communication. It is a type of wireless communication system, which has several purposes like, emergency works at public or crowded areas, fire and police departments, noisy plant area, transportation and at companies having massive vehicle fleets and a spread-out network of on-field staff. In addition it offers various other benefits like, emergency calls, broadcast calls, group calls, and arrangement of users that provides the efficient functioning of organizations and government activities.

Among diversified sectors professional mobile radio systems are used for performing mission critical communication operations. Professional mobile radios are made on both digital and analog technology, which enables them to be used in dynamic area at crucial timings. In very recent periods, professional mobile radio market has grasped a rapid speed of growth owing to the rising demand for digital technology-based mobile radios. The professional mobile radio market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecasted time due to rise in importance of efficient mission-critical operations and the growth of long term evolution (LTE) network, which results to higher demand for LTE-integrated PMR devices.

The report presents the analysis of Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Systems Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market Dynamics:

Rising demand of improved radio communications systems for safety & security of the crowdie & public places is primarily responsible for the high adoption of PMR systems. Convergence of public and private long-term evolution (LTE) networks with the help of PMR technology has resulted to the growth of the global professional mobile radio market. Furthermore, increase in demand for inexpensive and reliable PMRs is anticipated to supplement the market growth during the forecast period. With technological progressions, incorporation of PMR systems with high-speed cellular networks is estimated to drive the growth of the PMR systems market. However, application of land mobile radios in different industries, mainly in military & defense as well as high rate of transition of land mobile radios from analog to digital has fuelling the market growth and expected to further drive the market in forecasted time span.

On the contrary, high costs of building LMRs and spectrum bandwidth constraint hindering market growth. Additionally, growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is emerging as a major challenge for the growth of the market. Although, requirement of voice encryption for secure communication expected to offer huge opportunity in the forecast period. While, dynamic spectrum access opportunities for LMRs can also be foreseen as an opportunity for the growth of the market in forecasted years.

Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market Regional Analysis:

The global professional mobile radio market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace during 2020-2027. By 2027, North America is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn of revenue to the professional mobile radio market growing at CAGR XX% during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of customers in this region. Fascinated by this progressively growing market and essential rise in demand, many players are attracted to invest in market of Asia Pacific for professional mobile radio devices. Asia Pacific is also expected to follow the growth trend during 2020–2027. This region is anticipated to grow at CAGR XX% and reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. Several software developers, professional services providers and integrators, across wide scale industries are establishing their position in the professional mobile radio market. Besides, product invention and advancement of research and development are regularly happening in the professional mobile radio market, which drives the demand in European market. Owing to which, in terms of revenue after North America and Asia Pacific the market in Europe is anticipates to contribute US$ XX Mn by 2027, growing at CAGR XX%.

Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market Segmentation Analysis:

The professional mobile radio market based on technology can be segmented into digital technology and analog technology. The project 25 (P25) is one of the sub-segment of the digital technology, which was accounted for a significant market share of US$ XX Mn in 2019. This sub-segment is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Furthermore, due to a large user base in North America and Asia Pacific this segment is projected to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the public safety segment accounted for a large share of the professional mobile radio market and is expected to keep its leading position over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of PMR systems in the fire department, military and defense sector, emergency services and medical services sector is likely to drive demand during the forecast period. In terms of application, the public safety sector is one of the most growing application areas with CAGR XX% in professional mobile radio devices due to increase in number of users in numerous end-use industries. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market Report:

Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market, By Technology

• Digital Technology

o TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio)

o TETRAPOL

o Project 25 (P25)

o DMR (Digital Mobile Radio)

o Others (NXDN, dPMR, PDT etc.)

• Analog Technology

Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market, By Application

• Commercial

o Retail

o Transportation

o Utility

o Mining

o Others

• Public Safety

o Military & Defense

o Home Security

o Emergency & Medical Services

o Fire Department

o Others

Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) System Market

• Sepura PLC.,

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.,

• Harris Corporation,

• Jvckenwood Corporation,

• Tait Communications,

• Codan Radio Communications,

• Hytera Communications Corporation Limited,

• Raytheon Company

