Global Public Cloud Service Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Delivery Model, Industry and Region.

Global Public Cloud Service Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

A public cloud is a type of cloud computing services in which a service provider makes resources available to the multiple consumers via the internet. Public cloud architecture is completely virtualized, which provides an environment where shared resources are leveraged as needed.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Growing trend has been observed in adoption of cloud computing technologies from 2016 to 2019 and is expected to accelerate its growth in the forecast period. The report study provides the detailed information of drivers and restraints that will help readers to understand the market dynamics of public cloud service market. Public cloud offers variety of benefits such as cost effectiveness, quick and easy set up, optimization of staffing budgets, no maintenance, no long-term contracts, massive economies of scale, high flexibility without redundancy and maximum uptime and zero risk failure are improving the growth of market. Furthermore, high adoption of public cloud in medium and large scale enterprises is driving the growth of market.

Nevertheless, public cloud services have some downsides such as security of data held within a public cloud could hamper the growth of market. Lack of technical knowledge and lack of awareness amongst small scale enterprises are the major restraining factors that could hinder the growth of market. The report has covered impact of restraints on the acceptance of cloud technologies and strategies deployed by key players to overcome it.

Global Public Cloud Service Market: Segmentation Analysis

By delivery model, software as a service (SaaS) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It is web based software licensing and delivery model in which software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted. The SaaS model is a popular in software, with the large majority of software companies selling a SaaS offering, which is driving the growth of market. Some examples of SaaS model are grammarly, slack, or dropBox. Applications like Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon Prime are SaaS model tools. These are accessible via the internet and follow a SaaS pricing model, but are entirely geared toward consumers.

By industry, telecom and IT segment dominated the market and is expected to keep its dominance by the end of forecast period. Public cloud solutions allow organizations to scale at a near infinite rate. Financially, a public cloud solution provides organizations a approach to raise at scale without accumulating substantial costs. Public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure offer per-per-usage deals which grant organizations to pay only for the resources they use.

Furthermore, it can protect an organization’s budget from high up-front capital investments which results into the growth of market.

Global Public Cloud Service Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are dominated the market. This is owing to the massive presence of public cloud providers such as Google, Microsoft, Cisco and others. Advanced technological developments in cloud computing technologies by these service providers are driving the growth of market in region.

In March 2020, Google Cloud has been named a leader in the Forrester Wave for Public Cloud Development and Infrastructure Platforms. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the undisputed market leader in cloud computing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Public Cloud Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Public Cloud Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Public Cloud Service Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Public Cloud Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Public Cloud Service Market

Global Public Cloud Service Market, By Delivery Model

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Global Public Cloud Service Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail

• Government and Education

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Public Cloud Service Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Public Cloud Service Market, Key Players

• Google

• Amazon

• Salesforce.com

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Hewlett-Packard

• VMWare

• Cisco Systems

• Verizon

• Rackspace.

• ServiceNow

• Mulesoft Anypoint Platform

• SAP HANA Cloud Platform

• Scalr

• WSO2 App Cloud

• Mendix

• Acquia Platform

• Platform.sh

• RightScale

• Covisint

• RISCNetworks

• built.io

• Servoy

• Fujitsu

• AppScale

• Box

• webMethodsAgileApps Cloud

• NetSuite

• Engine Yardare

