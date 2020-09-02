Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product Type, Application and Region.

Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 5.6% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The real-time flood monitoring and warning system market is likely to report significant revenue coupled with substantial growth during 2018-2026, thanks to growing investments in environmental flood monitoring systems. High volume loss has led to an increase in the demand and necessity for real-time flood monitoring and warning systems that can detect the threat of future floods, and reduce both, direct as well as indirect losses.

However, the major challenge to the deployment of real-time flooding systems is the incompetency of monitoring sensors in operating throughout instances of sudden shocks. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will help in understanding drivers and restraints of the real-time flood monitoring and warning system market globally.

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the real-time flood monitoring and warning system market globally, thus providing valuable insights at macro with micro-levels. Such as the government segment by application was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Governments are using and developing real-time flood monitoring and warning systems as they face massive economic as well as human loss through flooding. The cost-benefit ratio of a real-time flood monitoring and warning system is high as compared to other environmental monitoring systems.

Region-wise, the APAC is expected to see increasing growth in the real-time flood monitoring and warning system market, with India, Japan, and China being the major markets in the region. The real-time flood monitoring and warning system markets in Europe, MEA and South America are also expected to increase rapidly throughout the forecast period.

The governments of various economies in APAC as well as across the world have increased their emphasis on taking defensive steps to deal with natural disasters like earthquakes and floods. Major consumers of real-time flood monitoring and warning systems are government and public organizations globally. The governments of major economies are installing real-time flood monitoring and warning systems to cope with natural disasters and reduce loss and risk. This increased necessity to prevent floods and take the right measures before their occurrence is growing the demand for real-time flood monitoring and warning systems.

The MMR research study includes the profiles of leading key players operating in the real-time flood monitoring and warning system market globally. For instance, Vietnamese and American researchers cooperated to develop a satellite-based system to monitor Tran’s boundary flooding, mostly focused on monitoring the river basins of the Mekong and Red rivers.

Industry update: In Sept2018, India’s leading comprehensive city-level flood estimating and flood warning system was installed in Kolkata. The design and implementation of flood monitoring and warning system has been funded by the ADB i.e. Asian Development Bank.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market

Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market, by Product Type

• Hardware (Sensors, Dataloggers, Others)

• Software, and Services

Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market, by Application

• Government

• Media

• Agriculture

• Inland Fisheries

• Transport & Logistics

• Tourism and Outdoor Entertainment

• Other

Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Real-time Flood Monitoring and Warning System Market

• Pessl Instruments

• Campbell Scientific

• HWM-Water

• High Sierra Electronics

• Valarm

• Arteria Technologies Private Limited

• Hanwell Solutions

• Lynker

• Riverside Technology

• SysEng (S) Pte Ltd.

• Hydro International

• Vieux & Associates

