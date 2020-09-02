Fragrance Fixatives Market May Set New Growth Story | Top Leaders-Paris Fragrances, Synthodor Company, PFW Aroma Chemicals (a subsidiary of S.H. kelkar and company limited)

“Latest Research Report: Fragrance Fixatives industry”

Global fragrance fixatives market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses the market to reach USD 3.17 billion by 2027 growing at a rate of 4.90% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The fragrance fixatives market is growing due to the increasing usage of these products in cosmetic sector.

The growing consumption of fragrance fixatives for applications such as aroma and essential oil is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness regarding the therapeutic effect of the fragrance maintains the psychological and emotional wellbeing, which is a major factor that will boost the growth of the market. Rising disposable income of the consumer also increases the demand of the fragrance related products. The increasing focus to create a long lasting fragrance by expanding in developing economies is the biggest opportunity for the growth of the market.

Global Fragrance Fixatives Market Segmentation:

Global Fragrance Fixatives Market By Product (Sclareolide, Ambroxide, Galaxolide, Iso E Super, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Ambergris, Castoreum, Civet, Clary Sage, Others)

By End-Use (Fine Fragrances, Homecare Products, Color Cosmetics, Haircare Products, Skincare Products, Others)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Landscape and Fragrance Fixatives Market Share Analysis

Global fragrance fixatives market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to fragrance fixatives.

Top Leaders-Paris Fragrances, Synthodor Company, PFW Aroma Chemicals (a subsidiary of S.H. kelkar and company limited), The Essential Oil Company, Givaudan Sa, Firmenich SA, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, S.H. kelkar and Co.Pvt.Ltd, Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd, Zaki Perfumes Company Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., among other players domestic and global.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

