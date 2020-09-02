Global Robotic Vision Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Detection Algorithm, Industry, Application and Region.

Global Robotic Vision Market size was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Robotic vision is an advanced innovation in robotic and automation technology. Robotic vision helps a robot, usually an automated robot in identifying things, navigation, finding objects, inspection, and handling parts or bits before an application is performed.

Market Dynamics

Increase demand of customization and industrial growth is the major key driver behind the growth of market. Demand of robots with robotic vision system in industrial manufacturing applications such as welding, part picking, metalworking and others are driving the growth of market. Furthermore, robotic vision provides some benefits such as high flexibility, reduced downtime, lower operating cost with greater input, applications for security and surveillance, defence applications and computer-human interaction are driving the growth of market. Growing demand of intelligent homes and government laws and regulations concerning sanitation in food processing sector are another major drivers behind the growth of market.

Nevertheless, high initial investment cost and lack of global standards in robotic operations are the major restrain factor that could hamper the growth of market. Furthermore, lack of awareness of robotic vision in small and medium scale enterprises and compatibility issues could hinder the growth of market. The report has covered the detailed analysis of drivers and restraints by region that will help reader to understand the robotic vision market dynamics by region and applications. It also covered the exact impact in tangible terms by each drivers and restraints on the market and its growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Robotic Vision Market: Segmentation Analysis

By industry, automotive segment dominated the robotic vision market in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period thanks to deployment of robotic vision in industrial environments to achieve manufacturing economies. Robotic vision inspection system keeps automotive production on pace is the major driving factor behind the growth of market in automotive industry. Furthermore, rapid adoption of industrial robotic arms for manufacturing and assembling operations are another driving factor in the growth of market. Alternatively, food processing industry segment expected to witness the fastest growth at high CAGR during forecast period owing to maintain stringent sanitation standards in food processing industry.

By application, material handling segment dominated the market in 2018 and Packaging & Palletizing application along with material handling are expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Robotic vision material handling includes processes such as pick and place applications, machine tending, palletizing, and part transfer, which are needed in production operations is driving the growth of market. Robotic material handling offers benefits such as productivity, quality and flexibility are driving the growth of market.

Global Robotic Vision Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2018. The US and Canada are dominate the market. This is owing to massive presence of automotive manufacturing companies across the region. Investment by companies in machine learning and deep learning technologies in image processing is driving the growth of market in region.

Furthermore, emergence of reliable and specific vision guided robot systems in food processing industry across the region is driving the growth of market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Robotic Vision Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Robotic Vision Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Robotic Vision Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Robotic Vision Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Robotic Vision Market

Global Robotic Vision Market, By Component

• Camera

• Smart Camera

• Lighting

• Optics

• Frame Grabber

• Computer

• Software

• Others

Global Robotic Vision Market, By Detection Algorithm

• Contour based

• Correlation based

• Feature Extraction

• Cloud of points

• Company own development tools

• Others

Global Robotic Vision Market, By Industry

• Automotive

• Packaging

• Aerospace

• Food Processing

• Metal Processing

• Electrical & Electronics

Global Robotic Vision Market, By Application

• Welding

• Material Handling

• Packaging & Palletizing

• Painting

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Cutting, Grinding & Deburring

• Measurement, Inspection & Testing

• Others

Global Robotic Vision Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Robotic Vision Market, Key Player

• Adept Technology Inc

• Cognex Corporation

• Teledyne Dalsa

• Keyence Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc

• Point Grey Research Inc

• Tordivel As

• Matrox Electronics Systems Ltd

• ISRA Vision AG

• MVTEC Software GmBH

• Sick AG

• National Instruments Corporation

• Hexagon AB

• Faro Technologies Inc

• Nikon Metrology NV

• GOM GmBH

• Steinbichler Optotechnik GmBH

• Koh Young Technology

• Hermary

