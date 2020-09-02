Hospitality Industry in Thailand Market Growth by Business Development 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Hospitality Industry in Thailand Market Size and Forecast to 2025

The Global Hospitality Industry in Thailand Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global market.

The tourism industry in Thailand is on the rise, and it occupied the ninth rank in the worlds most visited countries list, which has been driving the hospitality industry in the country. The key indicators of a hotels performance are on the rise and the tourist receipts and revenue generated from tourism as well.The country recorded a 9.6% year on year growth rate in 2018, which accounted for THB 2 trillion. The East Asian market is the largest contributor with THB 810 billion and occupies 40% of the total share, where the Chinese alone contributed THB 581 billion. The European market contributed THB 500 billion and Russian constituted THB 120 billion of it. Domestic tourism is also on the rise in Thailand and made a 3.6% year on year growth rate. The citizens made around 164 million trips in 2018, which was largely encouraged by economic growth and expanded tourism in secondary cites in the country. According to the Airports Authority of Thailand, there was a 1.1% year on year increase in a number of domestic flights occupancy.

Top Companies operating in the Global Hospitality Industry in Thailand market profiled in the report: Accor SA, Marriott International, InterContinental Hotel Group, Centara Hotels, Onyx Hospitality Group, Cape & Kantary Hotels, Compass Hospitality, Dusit Hotels & Resorts, Centre Point Hospitality, Imperial Hotels & Resorts, Loyalty Programs offered by Major Hotel Brands

