Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application, End-User and Region

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market was valued US$ 14.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 24.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.15 % during a forecast period.

Physiotherapy equipment is the equipment, which uses mechanical force and movement for treatment for fitness without any surgery.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The physiotherapy equipment market is experiencing substantial growth owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, rising aging population, the high prevalence of sports injuries. Increasing awareness about therapeutic applications of physical therapy is also expected to boost the global physiotherapy equipment market. Furthermore, lack of skilled professions to operate the specialized equipment, deficiency of standardized reimbursement scenario for physiotherapy, and high maintenance costs are expected to limiting the growth of the global physiotherapy equipment market.

Electrotherapy is expected to share significant growth in the global physiotherapy equipment market. The growth in the market can be attributed to factors like the growing use of electrotherapy by physiotherapists and sportsperson across the globe. Some electrotherapy devices are also suitable for weight loss. Growing funding for new product development and an increase in the new product launches is making a better competitive environment in the physiotherapy equipment market for electrotherapy.

The increasing occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders owing to the growing geriatric population and lifestyle diseases are main drivers, which are expected to increase demand for the physiotherapy equipment. According to the WHO estimation, nearly more than 80% of the population is projected to suffer from musculoskeletal disorders in their lifetime. Furthermore, generally musculoskeletal disorders like lower back pain are the main reason for patients visiting physiotherapists. The musculoskeletal segment is estimated to hold a profitable share in terms of value and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Hospitals are expected to share US$ XX Mn in the global physiotherapy equipment market owing to an enormous patient pool and implementation of numerous programs by hospitals, which is based on the essentials of a patient.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global physiotherapy equipment market followed by the Asia Pacific. The dominant position in the global physiotherapy equipment market is attributed to the increase in the cases of neurological disorders and CVDs. The physiotherapy equipment market is also driven by factors like favorable healthcare improvements in various economies, an increasing the number of baby-boomers who are approaching retirement age, rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, and high employment rate. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rise in the people who have neurological disorders are expected to drive the global physiotherapy equipment market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global physiotherapy equipment market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global physiotherapy equipment market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product

• Electrotherapy

• Ultrasound

• Exercise therapy

• Cryotherapy

• Combination therapy

• Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) therapy

• Shockwave therapy

• Laser therapy

• Traction therapy

• Magnetic therapy

• Other

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Application

• Musculoskeletal

• Neurological

• Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

• Pediatric

• Gynecological

• Other

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• BTL Industries

• DJO Global

• Enraf-Nonius

• Dynatronics

• Patterson Medical

• Life Care Systems

• Zynex Medical Inc.

• EMS Physio Ltd.

• Whitehall Manufacturing

• Isokinetic, Inc.

• HMS Medical Systems

• Algeo Limited.

• Biosys Elettromedicali

• Whitehall Manufacturing Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Physiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Physiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Physiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Physiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Physiotherapy Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

