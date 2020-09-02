Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Basis of Treatments, Type, Product, Diagnosis, End User and Region.

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.80 % during a forecast period.

Kidney stone disease, also known as urolithiasis, is when a solid piece of material (kidney stone) develops in the urinary tract, which obstruct the flow of urine resulting in considerable pain for the sufferer.Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

The genetic, lifestyle and dietary factors are some of the prominent factors behind the growth in the global kidney stone management devices market. The dietary factors like excessive consumption of sodium and consumption of junk food containing sodium are causing occurrence of kidney stones. Lifestyle factors like the progressively sedentary nature and work environment of modern urban workers have also contributed to the rising prevalence of kidney stones across the globe. These factors are expected to increase the demand for kidney stone management devices.

On the other hand, the dearth of treatment awareness specifically in the underdeveloped economies coupled with the long-term adverse effects of lithotripsy is expected to limit the global kidney stone management devices market growth during the forecast period.

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy breaks the kidney stones into small pieces by using shock waves, which travels easily out of the body through the urinary tract. This lithotripsy is used for kidney stones, which have a size of 4mm and 2cm in diameter. The blockage urine flow or causing pain is expected to be treated with extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy.

The ultrasound segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed by adoption of kidney ultrasound. A kidney ultrasound is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure, which has the ability to sense even the small size kidney stone and can be oprated easyly, this methods are going to make a difference in future market.

Region-wise, North America is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global kidney stone management devices market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the high prevalence of kidney stones and the proportion of reappearance of kidney stones in the region. Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing awareness and encouraging reimbursement arrangement are the prime factors, which are expected to boost the growth in the kidney stone management devices market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global kidney stone management devices market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global kidney stone management devices market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, By Basis of Treatments

• Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

• Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy

• Percutaneous nephrolithotripsy

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, By Type

• Uric Acid

• Calcium Stones

• Cystine Stones

• Struvite Kidney Stones

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, By Product

• Lithotripters

• Stone Removal Devices

• Ureteral stents

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, By Diagnosis

• Intravenous pyelography (IVP)

• Intravenous urogram

• Ultrasound

• X-ray

• CT scan

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, By End User

• Hospital• Clinic

• Kidney Care Centers

• Others

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

• KARL Storz Se & Co. Kg

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Coloplast Group

• EDAP TMS SA

• E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A.

• Lumenis Ltd.

• New Star Lasers, Inc.

• Olympus Corp.

• Cook Medical

• DirexGroup

• Dornier MedTech

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Siemens Healthineers

• Storz Medical AG

