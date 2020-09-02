Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service, by Service model and Region.

Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 1,066.46 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Increasing demand for emergency medical transport and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has driven investments in the market. Government initiatives directed at public healthcare reforms have been a key factor in promoting investments in the sector, so, fostering industry growth. Demand for fixed-wing air ambulances services are expected to grow on account of increasing spending capacity of people in developing countries. Service providers are also collaborating with numerous local organizations to offer access to air ambulances for employees travelling abroad.

Global Fixed-wing air ambulance service market is segmented by service, service model and region. Service is classified as medical evacuation and repatriation and medical escort service. The service model is split into community-based and hospital-based. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the service model, a community-based segment is dominating the fixed-wing air ambulance service market. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities have become an integral part of differentiation strategies adopted by businesses. CSR initiatives are top to increased donations and funding made by different organizations in the healthcare sector. There has been a significant rise in the number of charity services funded solely by donators. Such initiatives are anticipated to drive the community-based segment.

In terms of region, North America is the largest revenue contributing region due to the presence of a large number of players followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is an emerging region and is expected to witness significant growth over the upcoming years. Favorable government initiatives pertaining to EMS are boosting the growth of the market in APAC.

The key players operating in the global fixed-wing air ambulance service market are Envision Healthcare Companies, Falck Danmark A/S, Rural/Metro Corporation, Air Methods, Acadian, AMR Air Ambulance, AirMed International, Express Aviation Services, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market

Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market, by Service

• Medical Evacuation and Repatriation

• Medical Escort Service

Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market, by Service Model

• Community-based

• Hospital-based

Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market

• Envision Healthcare Companies

• Falck Danmark A/S

• Rural/Metro Corporation

• Air Methods

• Acadian

• AMR Air Ambulance

• AirMed International

• Express Aviation Services

• Lifeguard Air Ambulance.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

