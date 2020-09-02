Global Endodontic Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, End Use and Region.

Global Endodontic Devices Market was valued US$ 1.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 1.70 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.42 % during a forecast period.

Endodontic treatment is generally known as root canal treatment. The growing geriatric population across the globe is generally fueling the growth of the global endodontic devices market. The increasing prevalence of dental caries among children, rising research and development associated with the endodontic devices in developing countries, increasing awareness concerning the maintenance of one’s dental health are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global endodontic devices market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31830

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The consumables segment is expected to dominate the global endodontic devices market. The dominance position is attributed to the repetitive usage of treatment. Consumables are commonly used for treating new patients, whereas instruments are frequently used and have a conclusive lifespan. The rising geriatric population, which can suffer from dental caries owing to the loss of the dental enamel and tooth weakening in children are increasing demand for consumables segment across the globe.

Dental hospitals and research academia are expected to lead the global endodontic devices market. Reasonable dental care and amplified government and regular maintenance of endodontic devices register to drive the growth in the market by hospitals and research academia. Dental clinics are rising at a significant pace owing to the growing dental care burden of government-affiliated hospitals and unexploited markets in remote areas.

By geographically, North America is holding a nearly about 36% share in the global endodontic devices market. The increasing prevalence of gingivitis, dental inscription, and growing public dental health awareness drive market growth in the North America region. The presence of prominent key players like Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, COLTENE Group is expected to increase the production of the endodontic devices. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period thanks to increases in the baby boomer population and technological advancements.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global endodontic devices market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global endodontic devices market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31830

The Scope of the Report for Global Endodontic Devices Market

Global Endodontic Devices Market, By Type

• Instruments

o Apex Locators

o Endodontic Motors

o Endodontic Scalers

o Handpieces

o Endodontic Lasers

o Machine Assisted Obturation Systems

o Others

• Endodontic Consumables

o Access Preparation

o Shaping and Cleaning

o Obturation

Global Endodontic Devices Market, By End Use

• Dental Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Global Endodontic Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Endodontic Devices Market

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply Sirona

• FKG Dentaire

• Micro-Mega

• Brasseler Holdings, LLC

• DiaDent Group International

• Ivoclar Vivadent

• Septodont Holding

• Coltene Holding AG

• Ultradent Products Inc.

• Henry Schein Inc.

• FKG Dentaire S.A

• Peter Brasseler Holdings

• Mani Inc.

• Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Endodontic Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Endodontic Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Endodontic Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Endodontic Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Endodontic Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Endodontic Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Endodontic Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Endodontic Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Endodontic Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Endodontic Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Endodontic Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Endodontic Devices Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-endodontic-devices-market/31830/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com