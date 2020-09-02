Global Electric Wheelchair Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, End Users, Battery Type and Geography.

Global Electric Wheelchair Market was valued US$ 4.42 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing the worldwide aging population, need for an automated wheelchair for disabled people and high disposable income of people are driving growth in the global electric wheelchair market. The growing demand for advanced wheelchairs from the sport industry is also manipulating the growth of the electric wheelchair market. The growth of the global electric wheelchair market is additionally boosted by the rising demand for advanced electric wheelchairs from the sports sector for sports events organized for the disabled people.

However, the high cost of the electric wheelchair, poor infrastructure, and lack of knowledge among the individuals are hampering the growth in the global electric wheelchair market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the electric wheelchair market.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global electric wheelchair market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. The dry-battery electric wheelchairs segment will account for the highest XX% share of the electric wheelchair market globally. The extended storage period of dry batteries, they work without spilling owing to the absence of free fluid making them ideal for almost all electric wheelchairs and a rising number of new product launches are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the segment.

North America is expected to hold dominant growth in the global market for electric wheelchairs. This growth can be attributed owing to the growing launches of novel products. Rising obesity, availability of more urbane wheelchairs, and a high disposable income are driving the growth in this region. A new range of products is estimated to fuel the growth of the electric wheelchair market.

Medicare, national (U.S.) health insurance program delivers reimbursements on buying an electric wheelchair. The patient pays 20% of the amount mentioned for electrical vehicle product and medicare pays the remaining 80%. Such compensation plans can boost the implementation of the electric wheelchair market in North America.

The reports cover key developments in the electric wheelchair market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. In June 2019, Jelly Products gone worldwide with its product Loop wheel. The wheelchair comforts the rotation of tires by having loops instead of spike. This reduces vibration by 70%.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Electric Wheelchair Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Wheelchair Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Electric Wheelchair Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Wheelchair Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report Global Electric Wheelchair Market

Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Product Type

• Centre Wheel Drive

• Front Wheel Drive

• Rear Wheel Drive

• Standing Electric Wheelchair

• Others

Global Electric Wheelchair Market, End Users

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals/ Clinics

• Others

Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Battery Type

• Dry battery type

• Wet battery type

Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Electric Wheelchair Market

• Antano Group

• 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

• Hoveround Corporation

• MERITS CO. LTD.

• Ostrich Mobility Instruments.

• KrosMedical Europe

• GUANGZHOU TOPMEDI CO., LTD.

• OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

• Sunrise Medical Limited

• Drive Medical Ltd.

• Karman Healthcare

• GF Health Products, Inc.

• LEVO AG

• MEYRA GmbH

• Invacare Corporation

• Sunrise Medical

• Karman Healthcare

• Dane Technologies Inc.

• Pride Mobility Products Corp

• Drive Medical Ltd.

• Otto Bock

• GF Healthcare Products, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electric Wheelchair Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electric Wheelchair Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electric Wheelchair Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electric Wheelchair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electric Wheelchair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Wheelchair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electric Wheelchair Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Wheelchair by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electric Wheelchair Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Wheelchair Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electric Wheelchair Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

