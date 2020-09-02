Global Cast Saw Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Saw Type, Application, End user and By Region.

Global Cast Saw Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Cast Saw Devices: Overview

Cast saw devices are important orthopedic equipment employed in the removal of casts that are utilized for fracture management. The bi-valving method is used to cut the cast with the help of an oscillating blade that is safe and prevents any cuts or injuries to the patient’s skin, on contact. Although, demand for cast saw devices is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the incidence of non-fatal injuries and growing burden of osteoporosis. The surge in the incidence of non-fatal injuries and rising concerns about osteoporosis distinctly possible to fuel the global cast saw devices market from 2019 to 2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

There are several unmet needs in the global cast saw devices market, which create lucrative opportunities for existing players and new entrants, globally. For example, campaigns carried out by the government and non-government organizations are likely to increase awareness among people regarding different orthopedic diseases. Additionally, the geriatric population is susceptible to numerous musculoskeletal diseases specifically osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Consistent rise in the geriatric population is anticipated to offer a significant opportunity to the cast saw devices market throughout the forecast period.

Global Cast Saw Devices: By Segment Analysis

The global cast saw devices market has been segmented based on application, saw type, end-user, and region. Based on saw type, the cast saw devices market has been divided into electric saw without vacuum, battery operated saw, an electric saw with a vacuum. Extension of the electric saw without vacuum segment can be attributed to the utility as well as the cost associated with the device, which is significantly lower, as compared to that of the other saw types.

On the basis of application, the cast saw devices market has been divided into fiberglass cast removal and plaster of Paris (PoP) cast removal. Growth of the fiberglass cast removal segment is attributed to the increasing fondness for fiberglass cast in comparison to traditional plaster of Paris cast among patients as well as doctors and orthopedic cast technicians. The disadvantages associated with the use of plaster of Paris (POP) cast, such as extended drying period, excessive weight, and messy application process, are expected to decrease the utilization of this cast in fracture management. These disadvantages of the POP cast are projected to fuel the demand for fiberglass cast during the forecast period.

Global Cast Saw Devices: Drivers and Restraints

Expanding commonness of fractures is relied upon the significant driver for the development of global cast saw devices market, as the cast saw is for the most part utilized in the evacuation of cast or mortars. Expanding commonness of fractures is relied upon to build the interest for mortars, which thus is required to expand interest for its expulsion devices. Expanding the foundation of orthopedic emergency clinics is additionally expected to build interest for cast saw devices and make a rewarding domain for the development of global cast saw devices market in not so distant future. There is some disadvantage of cast saw devices, for example, slices on the skin due to misusing and the odds of consumers because of warmth delivered among cutting edge and cast material, which are relied upon to prevent market development in not so distant future.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Cast Saw Devices dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Cast Saw Devices Market.

Scope of Cast Saw Devices Market-

Global Cast Saw Devices Market, By Saw Type

• Electric Saw without Vacuum

• Electric Saw with Vacuum

• Battery Operated Saw

Global Cast Saw Devices Market, By Application

• Plaster of Paris (POP) Cast Removal

• Fiberglass Cast Removal

Global Cast Saw Devices Market, By End user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Cast Saw Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Cast Saw Devices Market

• Essity Aktiebolag

• De Soutter Medical

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Stryker Corporation

• HEBU medical GmbH

• McArthur Medical Sales, Inc.

• Medezine Ltd.

• Rimec S.R.L.

• Prime Medical, Inc.

• Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

• Hanshin Medical Co., Ltd.

• OSCIMED SA

