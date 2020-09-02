Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Region.

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Microinjection molding is a process, which consists of machines with high-pressure mold parts and tools into miniature modules.Microinjection polymer molding is mainly used for the development of small-sized products , which require ultra-fine resolution for molding.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing miniature materials demand for several applications in end-user industries like electronics, telecom, automotive and medical is expected to drive the global polymer microinjection molding market. Growing demand for micro materials in the electronic and medical industry is expected to boost the global polymer microinjection molding market. Shifting focus towards replacing polymers containing phthalate with thermoplastics is projected to increase the demand for microinjection molding in the medical industry. On the other hand, lack of awareness concerning the benefits offered using micro molded polymers mainly in underdeveloped countries across the globe is limiting the global polymer microinjection molding market growth.

Polymer-based micro molded products are found in the application areas where silicones are being used. Polymers are classified as thermosets, thermoplastics, and elastomers. Among these, thermoplastics are extensively used for various applications in end-user industries. Polymer microinjection molding is valuable for manufacture components like cogwheels and micro gears which are used in manufacturing watches.

Medical & Healthcare application segment is expected to hold significant growth in the global polymer microinjection molding market. Increasing the adoption of micro-sized components in the medical industry is expected to raise a number of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is driving the microinjection polymer demand for healthcare applications during the forecast period (2018-2026). In the medical & healthcare application, polymer microinjection molding is used in implants, catheter components, hearing aids, blade holders, and dental prosthetics among others.

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global polymer microinjection molding market followed by the Asia Pacific. Many of the key players are primarily concentrated in the developed economies of North America. Rising consumption of small sized products in several end-use industries like medical, automotive, telecom is expected to drive global polymer microinjection molding growth in the region. The micro molding concept has been highly adopted by device manufacturers and end-use industries are expected to boom the polymer microinjection molding market in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global polymer microinjection molding market. The growth in the market is attributed to the growing awareness towards medical & healthcare services predominantly in emerging economies like China, Indonesia and India during the forecast period (2018-2026).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, project the global polymer microinjection molding market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global polymer microinjection molding market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, By Type

• Polyether Ether Ketone

• Polymethyl Methacrylate

• Polyethylene

• Polyoxymethylene

• Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Other

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, ByApplication

• Medical & Healthcare

• Automotive

• Telecom Fiber Optics

• Micro Drive Systems & Control

• Others

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market

• Accu-Mold LLC

• Precipart

• Makuta Technics

• Micromolding Solution Inc.

• Precimold Incorporation

• Rapidwerks Inc.

• Stack Plastics Inc.

• Stamm AG

• Sovrin Plastics

• Likuta Technics Inc.

• Norco Injection Molding

• OMNI Mold Systems

• ALC Precision

• American Precision Products

