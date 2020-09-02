Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by product, by type, by application, by end-user, and by region.

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Orthopedic braces are wearable medical devices that provide suitable alignment, supporting the muscles, stabilizing, positional correction and protecting several parts of the body that mainly includes joints, bones, and muscles. These devices are mainly advised by orthopedics and orthotics to the patients who have encountered major injuries and are used in prophylaxis of these damages. Besides serving as healing aids, these braces can also be used as preventive wearable devices by athletes and any other sports players in order to keep injuries away.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31956

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By product, market is segmented into upper extremity, lower extremity, back, hip, spine braces, support and others. The upper extremity is further segmented into the shoulder, elbow, and hand & wrist braces and support. lower extremity is segmented into knee, ankle and foot walkers and orthoses. Among these, the lower extremity segment captured the largest revenue share in 2018, of which knee brace and support contributes the most.

This is majorly due to the increasing geriatric population and the rise in their knee injuries along with the high prevalence of arthritis contributes to dominate this segment. Additionally, obesity, diabetes, and increasing orthopedic disorders are some of the common factors impacting the orthopedic braces and support market. Sports also contributes greatly to both upper and lower extremities brace and support, with the rise in sporting culture, sporting injuries have increased which has put a focus on injury prevention methods with the help of braces and supports.

Factors such as road accidents, workplace injuries, sports injuries, and growing musculoskeletal disorders driving the orthopedic braces and supports market growth. Increasing incidence of arthritis and osteoporosis drives demand for orthopedic braces and supports in the aging population globally. Approximately 37.3 million falls are critical enough to require medical attention, and more than 300,000 older people in U.S. are hospitalized each year from broken hips, and 95% of these fractures are the result of a fall. Most of these injure need orthopedic braces and supports during the hospitalization period and for an extended period of time afterwards to help in healing and rehabilitation.

However, high-priced neoprene substance, high cost of products and restricted compensation hinder the orthopedic braces and supports the market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Orthopedic Braces and Supports dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31956

Scope of Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market-

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Product

• Lower Extremity Braces and Supports

• Spinal Braces and Supports

• Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Type

• Soft and Elastic Braces and Supports

• Hinged Braces and Supports

• Hard and Rigid Braces and Supports

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Application

• Ligament Injury

• Preventive Care

• Post-Operative Rehabilitation

• Osteoarthritis

• Others

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By End-user

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Hospitals and Surgical Centers Over-the-Counter (OTC) Platforms

• Others

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

• Breg, Inc.

• Össur Hf

• Bauerfeind AG

• BSN Medical

• DJO Finance LLC

• 3M Company

• Otto Bock Healthcare

• Deroyal Industries, Inc.

• Medi GmbH & Co. KG

• Thuasne Group

• Alcare Co., Ltd

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Trulife

• Remington Products Company

• Bird & Cronin

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Orthopedic Braces and Supports Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Braces and Supports Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Orthopedic Braces and Supports by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market/31956/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com