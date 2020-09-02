Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, By Source of Power, By Type, By Usability, By Site of Delivery, By Application, By End-User, and By Geography.

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market was valued US$ 14.20 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer across the globe, technological advancement, and growing preference for self-medication is boosting the market growth. Moreover, high incidences of needle stick injuries, emerging applications of needle free injection system in bio similar, vaccination, and local anesthetics are also expected to fuel the market growth. Lack of skilled professionals and the restricted use of needle-free injection systems for intravenous administration hampering adversely the global needle free injection systems market growth. The Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & country level.

The global needle free injection systems market is segmented into product, source of power, type, usability, site of delivery, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global needle free injection systems market is segmented into fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors. Based on the source of power, the global needle free injection systems market is classified into jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, laser-powered needle-free injectors, and vibration-based needle-free injectors. Further the global needle free injection systems market is studied by Type, which is categorized into liquid-based needle free injectors, powder-based needle free injectors, and projectile & depot-based needle free injectors. Based on usability, the global needle free injection systems market is segregated into reusable needle-free injectors and disposable needle-free injectors. In terms of site of delivery, the global needle free injection systems market is segmented into subcutaneous injectors, intramuscular injectors, and intradermal injectors. On the basis of application, the global needle free injection systems market is classified into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, pain management, and other application. Based on end-user, the global needle free injection systems market is classified into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. Based on regions, the global needle free injection systems market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Needle free injection technology is the way to introduce various medicines to patients without penetrating it into the skin. Among various applications, the insulin delivery segment held the largest share of the market due to the growing demand for needle-free insulin delivery devices and the increasing number of diabetic patients across the globe.

The vaccine delivery application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for bio similar and vaccines. On the basis of type, the liquid-based needle free injection systems segment witnessed high growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for biologics and technological advancements. In the source of power segment, the jet injectors segment held the major share of the market is owing to the technological advancements and growing research and development activities. Moreover, strong demand for faster drug delivery is further propelling the market growth in the jet injectors segment. Based on site of delivery, subcutaneous injectors segment is projected to dominate the market during the analysis period owing to the increasing preference of patients towards self-administration of drugs. Increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, advantages of drug delivery technology, increasing demand for self-injection devices is propelling the market growth.

Geographically, North America held the major share of the global needle free injection system market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for self-injection devices. The key players operating in global needle free injection systems market are BD, Antares Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, PharmaJet, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc, Medical International Technology, Inc, INJEX Pharma AG, National Medical Products Co. Ltd., Valeritas, Inc, InsuJet™, PenJet®, Crossject, Portal Instruments, Amico Group, and InsuJet.

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market:

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, by Product:

• Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

• Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, by Source of Power:

• Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

• Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

• Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

• Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, by Type:

• Liquid-based needle free injectors

• Powder-based needle free injectors

• Projectile & depot-based needle free injectors

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market,by Usability:

• Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

• Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, by Site of Delivery:

• Subcutaneous Injectors

• Intramuscular Injectors

• Intradermal Injectors

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, by Application:

• Vaccine Delivery

• Insulin Delivery

• Pain Management

• Other Application

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, by End-User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Research Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies

• Other End Users

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The Key Players operating in Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market:

• BD

• Antares Pharma

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

• PharmaJet

• Bioject Medical Technologies Inc

• Medical International Technology, Inc

• INJEX Pharma AG

• National Medical Products Co. Ltd.

• Valeritas, Inc

• InsuJet™

• PenJet®

• Crossject

• Portal Instruments

• Amico Group

• InsuJet

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Needle Free Injection Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Needle Free Injection Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Needle Free Injection Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Needle Free Injection Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Needle Free Injection Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Needle Free Injection Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

