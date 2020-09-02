Global Medical Lifting Sling Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Products, By Materials, By Usage Types, By End-user, and By Region.

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market was valued US$ 219.99 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Medical lift sling is used to sustenance the patient in the hospital or treatment centers during the time of their treatment.

An increase in geriatric population, government policies promoting the usage of lifting slings, and prevalence of life style diseases are boosting the growth of global medical lifting sling market.

Lifting sling instruments are extensively used in nursing homes, hospitals or clinicsto to transfer patients with restricted mobility. Rise in number of partial immobility incidences and accidents are expected to drive the growth in the global medical lifting sling market. On the other hand, Lack of skilled training and knowledge to handle patients and persistent difficulty in handling obese patients are limiting the global medical lifting sling market growth.

On the basis of usage type, the disposable slings segment is expected to grow at XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the disposable slings are helps to prevent the infections.

In terms of products, the transfer sling segment is expected to be the largest segment and is also be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period because of its multi-purpose application of the sling. Patients are reluctant to usage lifting slings because of the fear of falling.

By end-users, The Hospitals segement are expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global medical lifting sling market. The significant share in the market is attributed to the rise in adoption rate and high usage while supporting the disabled patients, and government initiatives of training hospital nurses. Supported living facilities and home healthcare are expected to witness the substantial acceptance, which is expected to contribute maximum growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global medical lifting sling market. The leading postion in the market is attributed to the high diabetic prevalence and increase in old age populations. An Increase in the geriatric population in countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and Singapore is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Medical Lifting Sling Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Medical Lifting Sling Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Medical Lifting Sling Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medical Lifting Sling Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of global Medical Lifting Sling Market:

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market, by Products:

• Transfer slings

• Standing slings

• Toileting slings

• Universal slings

• Hammock slings

• Seating slings

• Other slings

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market, by Materials:

• Nylon

• Canvas

• Padded

• Mesh

• Other materials

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market, by Usage Types:

• Reusable

• Disposable

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market, by End-user:

• Hospitals

• Elderly Care facilities

• Home Care facilities

• Other end users

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key player operating in the Global Medical Lifting Sling Market:

• Etac AB

• Prism Medical Ltd.

• Spectra Care Group

• Guldmann Inc.

• Argo Medical

• Invacare Corporation

• GF health products Inc

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• Winncare Group

• Human Care Group

• Joerns Healthcare

• Cortland Inc.

• DJO Global

• Osprey Sling Company Limited

• ArjoHuntleigh Inc.

• Handicare International

• Antano Group Srl

• Drive Medical

• Pelican Group

• Ergolet

