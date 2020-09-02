Global Medical Device Labeling Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Label Type, Material Type, Application, and Region.

Global Medical Device Labeling Market was valued US$ 750.24 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1275.45 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6.86 % during a forecast period.

Increasing globalization and cross border trade is one of the key factors which are anticipated to play a critical role in the growth of global medical device labeling market. Medical device labels with multi language instructions helps manufacturers to trace their product for documentation and well-organized distribution. Global supply chains for pharmaceuticals are getting extended. As well, with stringent regulations about standards for patient safety by the FDA, increasingly medical device manufacturers are focused on compliant labeling procedures, which is also expected to help in boosting sales of medical device labels, throughout the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

By label type, medical device labeling market is segmented into pressure sensitive labels, glue applied labels, sleeve labels, in mold labels, and others. Pressure sensitive labels segment accounts for the biggest market share of medical device labeling market of on account of growth in the technological advancements to overcome the present challenges.

Globally, the North America region is projected to account for the biggest share in medical device labeling market because of high investment on research and development in the medical sector in this region. North America is anticipated to track the APAC region in medical device labeling market. The MEA region is estimated to contribute small but fast growing market share. Growth in medical device labeling market in Latin America region is likely to be moderate throughout the forecast period.

The primary objective of the report is to classify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights about several segments of global medical device labeling market.

The report begins with an outline of global medical device labeling market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints observed in the global retail as well as medical device labeling market. Weighted average pricing analysis of medical device labeling market is based on label type is also comprised in the report. To compute the market size, detailed secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by label type, material and application have been integrated to arrive at the market estimates. The report includes the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of medical device label across the retail industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global medical device labeling market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global medical device labeling market.

Scope of Global Medical Device Labeling Market

Global Medical Device Labeling Market, By Label Type

• Pressure Sensitive Labels

• Glue Applied Labels

• Sleeve Labels

• In Mold Labels

• Other Label Types

Global Medical Device Labeling Market, By Material Type

• Paper

• Plastics

• Other Material Types

Global Medical Device Labeling Market, By Application

• Disposable Consumables

• Monitoring & Diagnostic Equipment

• Therapeutic Equipment

Global Medical Device Labeling Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Device Labeling Market

• 3M Company

• Amcor Limited

• Mondi Group Plc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Lintec Corporation

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• UPM Raflatac

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG

• Denny Bros Ltd.

• WS Packaging Group, Inc.

• Resource Label Group LLC

• Faubel & Co.Nachf. GmbH

• Tapecon Inc.

• Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc.

• JH Bertrand Inc.

• Coast Label Company

• Label Source

