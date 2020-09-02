Global Laboratory Mixer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Product, End User, and Region.

Global laboratory mixer market was valued US$ 1.15 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.63 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.46 % during a forecast period.

Growing research activity in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries is boosting the growth of the market. Emerging economies and rising industry-academia collaborations are key opportunities of the global laboratory mixer market. However, the high cost of advanced research laboratory mixers and long equipment lifecycle are limiting the growth of the market.

The research laboratories & institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the laboratory mixer market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand & adoption of life science instruments and general laboratory equipment including laboratory mixers and shakers in research laboratories & institutes. The availability of funding for life science research from government and non-profit organizations is also expected to drive research laboratories & institutes segment.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24025

The shakers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market owing to the growing focus on life science research. Life science research laboratories regularly have more than one shaker, owing to its extensive applications in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, analytical chemistry, microbiology, clinical diagnostics, and cell culture.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the occurrence of emerging economies such as China & India. The growing R&D funds using pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the growing prevalence of diseases & need for diagnosis and the growth of elderly population in the Asia Pacific region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR in upcoming years.

Key player operating in the global laboratory mixer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Corning, Scientific Industries, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cole-Parmer, Avantor Performance Materials, and IKA Works.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24025

The Scope of Global Laboratory Mixer Market:

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by Product:

• Shaker

• Magnetic Stirrer

• Vortex Mixer

• Overhead Stirrer

• Accessories

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by End User:

• Research Laboratory

• Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Other End Users

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Laboratory Mixer Market:

• Avantor Performance Materials

• Benchmark Scientific Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Cole-Parmer

• Corning Inc.

• Eppendorf

• IKA Works

• Remi Group

• Sarstedt

• Scientific Industries

• Silverson Machines

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Laboratory Mixer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laboratory Mixer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laboratory Mixer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laboratory Mixer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laboratory Mixer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Mixer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laboratory Mixer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laboratory Mixer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laboratory Mixer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laboratory Mixer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laboratory Mixer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Laboratory Mixer Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-laboratory-mixer-market/24025/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com