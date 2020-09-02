Global Hospital Gowns Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Risk Type, By Usability, By Type, and By Region.

Global Hospital Gowns Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.1 Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Report estimates the growth rate and the Market value based on Global Hospital Gowns Market dynamics, development inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The major driving factor of the global hospital gowns market is hospital gown is an essential requirement in surgical procedures and research field as it reduces the risk of getting contamination and transmission of infections from one patient to another. Increasing cases of HAIs due to lack of sanitation and precaution are anticipated to be one of the primary growth stimulants for the market over the forecast period.

The report covers the segments in the hospital gowns market such as risk type, usability, and type. Based on usability, disposable gowns are estimated to command the leading share in the hospital gowns market throughout the forecast period because of cost effectiveness and safety assurance of disposable gowns are expected to keep their demand high through forecast period.

By risk type, minimal risk hospital gowns are likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to large application scope of minimal gowns, used in basic care unit, standard medical unit, as cover gowns for visitors, and for standard isolation as well as used for research and academic purposes. They reduce the risk of getting microbial and fungal infections. Diseases such as Hepatitis C, Ebola hemorrhagic fever, and Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis B are generally acquired through contact with contaminated body fluids. Healthcare workers, especially, are more prone to such contaminations all the time. Therefore, with efforts to ensure the safety of healthcare workers, the adoption rate of minimal risk hospital gowns is poised to increase.

Based on type, patient gowns are poised to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to rising number of surgeries and rising cases of HAIs. Patient gowns are basically designed for surgical procedures and provide protection against various contaminations. They are designed with properties such as barrier effect, low particle release rates, purity and tensile strength.

North America was the leading revenue contributor in the global arena in 2018. Growing number of surgeries in the region and widening base of workers in healthcare field are anticipated to stoke the growth of the regional market. Hospital gown is an essential requirement in surgical procedures and research field as it reduces the risk of getting contamination and transmission of infections from one patient to another.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hospital Gowns Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hospital Gowns Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hospital Gowns Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hospital Gowns Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Hospital Gowns Market:

Global Hospital Gowns Market, by Risk Type:

• Minimal

• Low

• Moderate

• High

Global Hospital Gowns Market, by Usability:

• Disposable

• Reusable

Global Hospital Gowns Market, by Type:

• Surgical Gowns

• Non-Surgical Gowns

• Patient Gowns

Global Hospital Gowns Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Hospital Gowns Market:

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Standard Textile Co., Inc.

• Angelica Corporation

• AmeriPride Services Inc.

• Cardinal Health

• Others.

