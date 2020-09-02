Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product, Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market was valued at US$ 591.10 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1342.8 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.44 % during a forecast period.

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a technique used in coronary catheterization to measure pressure differences through coronary artery stenosis to determine the probability that the stenosis impedes oxygen delivery to the heart muscle (myocardial ischemia). Increasing geriatric population is poised to keep the demand for fractional flow reserve high. Old aged individuals are more prone to cardiovascular diseases and chronic diseases like diabetes. Type II diabetes can additionally lead to the development of fatty cells in the coronary artery, which can cause blockage, thereby, causing stroke or heart attacks.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

One of the major challenges that cardiologists face is the capacity to discriminate between lesions that can cause myocardial ischemia and lesions that are physiologically insignificant. This is where FFR examinations help avoid needless cardiac stent placements and further reduce the risk of myocardial ischemia and infarction.

The non-invasive segment accounted for the largest market share of the fractional flow reserve market in 2017 because of the lack of risk of procedural complications and the presence of clinical evidence supporting its efficacy.

FFR monitoring systems accounted for the dominant share in the market in 2018 because of their wide usage in diagnostic cardiovascular procedures. Moreover, the segment will retain its position through 2026, owing to technological advancements in the monitoring systems.

North America accounted for over 41.0% of the global market revenue in 2018. The dominance of the region can be credited to favorable government policies for medical device penetration and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, increasing mergers and acquisitions by key players are poised to keep the level of competition high in the near future.

Such as, in 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, which has helped the company in expanding branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices, nutritional, and diagnostics product portfolio. Also, Boston Scientific acquired Augmenix, Inc. which had developed Space OAR hydrogel to minimize side effects after receiving radiotherapy in prostate cancer patients.

Increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases with high blood pressure & coronary artery diseases and the rise in research & developmental activities lead to a surge in R&D investments for the development of cost actual and efficient novel equipment. According to the WHO, in 2016, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.9 Mn deaths, representing around 31% of all global deaths.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market.

Scope of the Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market, by Product

• FFR guidewires

• FFR monitoring systems

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market, by Technology

• Invasive Monitoring

• Non-invasive Monitoring

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market, by Application

• Multi-vessel coronary artery disease

• Single-vessel coronary artery disease

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players in the Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

• Abbott

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Acist Medical Systems (Subsidiary of Bracco Diagnostic Inc)

• Opsens

• Heartflow, Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers

• Pie Medical Imaging

• Cathworks

• Medis Medical Imaging Systems Bv

• Philips

• Bracco

