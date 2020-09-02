Global Endoscopy Device Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Endoscopy Device Market was valued US$ 27.11 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Endoscopy device market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region. Based on end user hospitals hold the largest market share thank to patient preferring hospitals for endoscopy. In terms of application, endoscopy device market is classified into GI endoscopy, laparoscopy, cystoscopy, bronchoscopy, colonoscopy, and arthroscopy. Globally rising geriatric population and healthcare infrastructure will boost the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising number of patients of cancers, gastrointestinal, and baby boomer generation are the major drivers of endoscopy device market. Increasing adoption of innovative endoscopy such as robot assisted & capsule endoscopy will boost market in forecast period and at same time high cost of endoscopy devices and infections from some endoscopes are the growth restraints that companies are working upon.

North America will hold the largest market share due to rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic device and inventions of advanced technologies followed by Europe and Asia Pacific

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in endoscopy device market report are –

Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, Covidien PLC, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Ethicon Endo-Sugery(Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Newphew Plc, Intutive Surgical Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & CO. KG, Pentax Medical Corporation, and Braun Melsungen AG.

Scope of Global Endoscopy Device Market:

Global Endoscopy Device Market By Type:

• Endoscope

o Flexible

o Rigid

o capsule

• Visualization systems

• Endoscopic ultrasound

• Insufflator

Global Endoscopy Device Market By Application:

• GI endoscopy

• Laparoscopy

• Cystoscopy

• Bronchoscopy

• Colonoscopy

• Arthroscopy

Global Endoscopy Device Market By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Global Endoscopy Device Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Endoscopy Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Endoscopy Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Endoscopy Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Endoscopy Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Endoscopy Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Endoscopy Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Endoscopy Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Endoscopy Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Endoscopy Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Endoscopy Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

