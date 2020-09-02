Global Electrosurgical Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-By Method (Monopolar, Bipolar), By Product (Electrosurgical Generators, Active Electrodes, Dispersive Electrodes, Other Accessories), and by Region.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market report studies over the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market is expected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Electrosurgical Devices dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Overview

The electrosurgical devices industry is a multi-billion-dollar market which consists of numerous companies involved in the manufacturing of generators and instruments as well as electrosurgical accessories to support the increasing demand for electrosurgical devices.

Electrosurgical device make use of high-frequency electrical current to coagulate, cut, fulgurate tissue, and dehydrate and can be performed using either monopolar or bipolar-energy in conjunction with a specialized instrument. Each of these two processes has specific advantages and understanding the difference between the two can help you understand the differences in how they’re used.

Currently, various minimally invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopy, thoracoscopy, coronary bypass surgery, and endoscopy, surgery of face, endoscopic brow, and face lift, among others have been performed using electrosurgical devices. Minimized post-operative recovery time, limited blood loss, and improved efficiency of surgical procedures are the most prominent factors facilitating the growth of incorporation of electrosurgical devices in the surgical industry.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Electrosurgical devices are essential solutions for the medical devices companies that are facing an increasing level of demand for high productivity and cost reduction. Advancement in technology and the presence of skilled professionals are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The restraints of the market are that most of the electrosurgical devices are categorized as Class III devices, which take considerably longer time for approval. Furthermore, the growth is expected to limit due to factors such as lack of skilled professionals and the high price of the devices.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: By Segment Analysis

Based on the method, the market is segmented as monopolar and bipolar electrosurgical devices. Bipolar method captured the largest share in 2018. Monopolar devices have some risks, including unintended burns, current shunting, and stimulation of tissues, on other hand bipolar procedures are safer, even on the patients with a pacemaker. The bipolar method is anticipated to experience gush with its growing applications in sensitive cases, including those pertaining to neurology, ophthalmology, and otolaryngology.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: By Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue to lead the market. This can be assigned to the local presence of a large number of players and a high level of competition in this region. The U.S., which held the largest share of the global market in 2018, is the decider of the market dynamics with a large customer base. Country’s government policies, economy, as well as the well-established healthcare sector, provides a favorable scenario for market growth.

Scope of the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Method

• Monopolar

• Bipolar

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Product

• Electrosurgical Generators

• Active Electrodes

• Dispersive Electrodes

• Other Accessories

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Applications

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players

• Applied Medical (U.S.)

• Arthrex (U.S.)

• Atricure (U.S.)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Bovie Medical Corporation (U.S.)

• Bowa Electronic GMBH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Conmed Corporation (U.S.)

• Depuy Synthes (U.S.)

• Erbe Electromedizin GMBH (Germany)

• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (U.S.)

• Maxer (Germany)

• Medtronic (Covidien) (Ireland)

• Olives (India)

• Olympus Corporation (Japan)

• Richard Wolf medical instruments corporation (U.S.)

• SKLAR (U.S.)

• Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.)

• Stryker (U.S.)

• Symmetry surgical (U.S)

• Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.)

• Telea electronics engineering (Italy)

• Utah Medical Products Inc. (U.S.)

• UZUMCU (Turkey)

• Wisap medical technology (Germany)

