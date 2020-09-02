Global Electrosurgery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Type of Surgery, By End-user, and By Region.

Global Electrosurgery Market was valued US$ 2.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Electrosurgery technology is used in the surgical procedures to cut, coagulate, desiccate, and fulgurate the tissues. The electrosurgery devices are used in combination with specialized instruments.

The major driving factor of the global electrosurgery market is an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries, the amount of age-related surgeries, easy electrosurgery procedures & numerous applications and technological advancements. Additionally, strict government regulations for electrosurgical devices, increase rating pressure on players, and high competition in the market are also propelling the global electrosurgery market growth.

On the other hand, risks associated with electrosurgical procedures is limiting the growth of the global electrosurgery market. Additionally, high time requirement for treatment over non-invasive surgery is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global electrosurgery market over the forecast period. Furthermore, competition among the market key players of the electrosurgery market is a major challenge in the global electrosurgery market.

By product type, the electrosurgical instruments & accessories segment is expected to grow at XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attrbuted to the inexpensive electrosurgery devices and low maintenance costs.

The orthopedic surgeries are expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in the aging population and incidence/prevalence of bone diseases like osteoporosis, osteogenesis imperfecta, and osteonecrosis are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the electrosurgical devices market for orthopedic surgeries.

In terms of end-user, hospitals are contributing maximum share in the global electrosurgery market. Rise in amount of age-related surgeries, and prevalence of chronic diseases associated to kidneys & heart are expected to drive the growth in the global electrosurgery market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific market is expected to share US$ XX Mn share in the global electro surgery market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the rise in demand for cosmetic & plastic surgery, government efforts to enahance the standard of healthcare, and the presence of huge population base. The availability of high-quality surgical treatments at lower costs is increased medical tourism in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Electrosurgery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electrosurgery Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Electrosurgery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electrosurgery Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Electrosurgery Market:

Global Electrosurgery Market, by Product Type:

• Electrosurgical Generators

• Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories

• Electrosurgical Instruments

• Electrosurgical Accessories

• Argon & Smoke Management Systems

Global Electrosurgery Market, by Type of Surgery:

• General Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgeries

• Urological Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• Cosmetic Surgeries

• Neurosurgeries

• Other Surgeries

Global Electrosurgery Market, by End-user:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Global Electrosurgery Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

The key players operating in Global Electrosurgery Market:

• Olympus Corporation

• Medtronic PLC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Applied Medical Resources Corporation

• Ellman International, Inc.

• Conmed Corporation

• Bovie Medical Corporation

• Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

• Johnson & Johnson

• Covidien plc

• KLC Martin Group

• Utah Medical Products, Inc.

• Kirwan Surgical Products

• Smith and Nephew

• Parkell, Inc.

• Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.

• ATMOS, Inc.

• XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Prima Medical

• Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

