Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Product & Service, Sample Type, End Users and Region

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.83 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Drivers and Restrains:

Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing is found to be a clinical screening procedure to detect one or more illegal substances like drug, chemical, or plant product. This clinical screening procedure is performed to confirm the presence of one or more illegal or prescription drugs in the patient’s urine, saliva, blood, hair or sweat. The surge in consumption alcohol and illicit drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, and others, is one of the major drivers for the drug abuse testing market. Technological improvements toward the development of more accurate and precise testing devices and stringent government regulations mandating drug screening boost the market growth. Recently, the standard of living is pushing the adults towards drugs of abuse testing, and to rescue the adults from DOA the government as well as corporate companies are encouraging the DOA testing.

Lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries hamper the growth of the global drug abuse testing market. Developing markets such as the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa to provide beneficial opportunities for the drug abuse testing market growth.

Manufacturers in the drugs of abuse testing are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic merger, acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on sample type, the drug abuse testing market is segmented into urine, hair, oral fluid, and breath. The urine segment accounted highest market revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period. This is ascribed to the lower price of urine sample analysis, availability in sufficient quantities, presence in higher concentrations of drugs abuse testing, metabolites and availability of point of care tests.

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, global drugs of abuse testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America has been accounted for XX% of the revenue share in the drug abuse testing market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The North America region is currently facing the Drug abuse problem, which lead to legal, financial, and health problems. Therefore, various initiatives are being implemented by the United States government to monitor the symptoms and to determine whether a population is abusing drugs. For example, Patients and Communities Act of 2018 is the newest law applied by the U.S. Government for counter-acting drug abuse. There is also a high contribution due to the adaptation of technologically advanced products for drug abuse testing, increased demand for illicit drugs in the region, large scale drug trafficking, that is being responsible for the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global drugs of abuse testing market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global drugs of abuse testing market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global drugs of abuse testing market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by sample type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global drugs of abuse testing market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market:

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Product & Service:

• Analyzers

• Rapid testing devices

• Consumables

• Laboratory services

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Sample Type:

• Urine

• Hair

• Oral fluid

• Breath

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by End Users:

• Workplaces & Schools

• Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

• Research Laboratories

• Hospitals

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, Major Players:

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

• Abbott Laboratories

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Biorad Laboratories, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Express Diagnostics International Inc.

• OraSure

• Alfa Scientific Designs

• Premier Biotech

• Shimadzu

• Psychemedics

• SureHire

• CannAmm

• Omega Laboratories

