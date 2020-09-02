Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Drug Class, Pipeline Drugs, and Region.

Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a cardiac disorder in simple words it is caused by an expansion of the heart. The disorder can cause effect on the livers, lungs and other important organs of the body gradually.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The success of these clinical studies will boost the growth and demand for the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market in forthcoming years. The rising prevalence of congestive heart failure is the major driver for the market for cardiomyopathy therapeutics, but several factors impede the growth of the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market in the coming future. The availability of implantable devices, such as heart pumps, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and pacemakers, and the propitious development of gene therapy will hinder the growth of the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market in the coming future. Additionally, the various side effects related to the usage of DCM drugs and the easier treatment with the help of other devices, which have minimal or nil side effects, will impede the growth of the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market in the forthcoming future.

Based on the drug class, Angiotensin II receptor blockers held the leading revenue share of XX% in the market, trailed by beta-blockers. The reason for them acquiring the largest revenue share is their high demand in dilated cardiomyopathy treatment, mainly in the developed regions of Europe and North America. On the other hand, the aldosterone antagonists segment held the highest growth rate on account of the positive effect of the combination of aldosterone antagonists with ACE inhibitors or ARBs for reducing the progress of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Region-wise, in terms of revenue, North America accounted for the largest market share of XX% thanks to rising incidences of congestive heart failure and high acceptance of branded drugs. In the U.S., DCM is prevalent in approximately five to eight people out of every 100,000 people. In Canada, heart failure affects over 1% of the total population and is answerable for about 9% of all the deaths. The Asia Pacific and Rest of the World markets are the fastest-growing markets because of rising economic standards, rising disposable income and high demand for generic drugs.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class

• Aldosterone antagonists

• Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

• Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

• Beta-blockers

Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market, By Pipeline Drugs

• ARRY-797

• ixCELL-DCM

• MYDICAR

• OR-1

• CAP-1002

Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

• Array BioPharma, Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Celladon Corporation

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis International AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Vericel Corporation

