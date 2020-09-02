Global Dental Lasers Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – by product, application, end user and region.

Global Dental Lasers Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The dental laser is a medical device that used oral surgery or dentistry. The main advantages of dental laser devices are increased patient comfort, less postoperative pain, bleeding and morbidity, decreased use of anesthesia, shorter procedure time, and greater patient satisfaction. Dental lasers have several other advantages over traditional dental drills and handpieces.

Increasing awareness of oral hygiene, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing medical and dental tourism in developing countries, growing middle class and an aging population would create commercial market opportunities.

There are various advantages associated with dental lasers, such as more comfortable to a patient due to less post-operative pain, bleeding, and morbidity, along with the decreased usage of anesthetics and shorter procedure time. High prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is one of the major factors projected to fuel the growth of the dental lasers market during the forecast period. However, the lack of a proper reimbursement scenario may hamper the growth of the dental laser market.

Among products, soft tissue dental lasers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment because of rising incidences of soft tissue diseases such as gingivitis and periodontal diseases.

By applications, periodontics segment is considered an attractive market segment and is expected to hold a significant share of the dental laser market in the coming years. Growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of technology advancement.

Region-wise, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to an increase in the patient pool, along with the increasing awareness of oral hygiene. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to a growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and rising medical and dental tourism.

In the Dental lasers market, AMD LASERS holds the leadership position due to production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. Over the past three years, the company has adopted new product launches, product enhancements, and geographic expansion as its crucial business plans to certify its dominance in this market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dental Lasers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Lasers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Dental Lasers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dental Lasers Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Dental Lasers Market report:

Global Dental Lasers Market Segmentation, By Product:

• soft tissue

• all tissue

• Dental welding lasers.

Global Dental Lasers Market, By Application:

• conservative dentistry

• endodontic treatment

• oral surgery

• Implantology

• peri-implantitis

• periodontics

• Tooth whitening.

Global Dental Lasers Market By End User:

• Hospitals

• Dental clinics.

Global Dental Lasers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players of the Global Dental Lasers Market

• AMD LASERS

• Biolase, Inc.

• FOTONA D.D. Convergent Dental

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Danaher

• Sirona Syneron Dental

• ZOLAR Technology & Mfg. Co. Inc.

• THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD.

