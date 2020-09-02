Global Dental Digital X-ray Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by product, type, application, end user, and region

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Dental digital X-ray is a preventive as well as a diagnostic approach in which X-rays are passed through any soft tissue such as in the gum and get absorbed by dense tissues that produce an image. Dental digital X-rays enable dentists to diagnose common dental problems such as cavities, dental infections, and disorders associated with the gums. Digital dental X-rays have become a preferred modality recently, as they are safer and more convenient when compared to conventional imaging techniques.

Technological advancements, the ability of digital systems to reduce diagnosis time and improve image quality have helped in the growth of dental digital x-ray market. Moreover, the increase in dental disorders, growing geriatric population, growing adoption of CBCT systems, and the rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry would create more market opportunities for dental digital x-ray in coming years. However, on the downside, the high cost of digital radiography systems may hamper the market growth.

Dental Digital X-ray Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Among products, digital and analog products accounted for the XX% share in 2018. The digital X-ray segment is expected to gain significant momentum in growth, as it is a cleaner technology that requires no films or chemicals and the distinct advantages that these systems offer its favorability.

Based on types, intraoral and extraoral x-rays segment are considered within the scope of the report. Intraoral radiographs are projected to develop at a XX% growth rate in the coming future. The growth can be attributed to its major applications in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures for oral conditions.

Among regions, the North America is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for dental radiography in oral disease treatments, sweeping technological advancements in imaging modalities, and other decisive demographic factors. The APAC is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of densely populated countries, China and India, where, there is an increase in healthcare spending further boosting the overall market growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Dental Digital X-ray market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Digital X-ray market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Dental Digital X-ray market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dental Digital X-ray market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report by Global Dental Digital X-ray Market:

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by Product

• Digital X-ray systems

• Analog X-ray systems

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by Type

• Extraoral X-ray Systems

 Panoramic/Cephalometric X-ray Units

 Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

• Intraoral X-ray Systems

 Photostimulable Phosphor Plate (PSP) Systems

 Digital Sensors

• Hybrid X-ray Systems

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by Application

• Diagnostic

• Therapeutic

• Cosmetic

• Forensic

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, by End User

• Dental Hospitals and Clinics

• Dental Academic and Research Institutes

• Forensic Laboratories

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

• Key Players Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

• Danaher Corporation

• LED Medical Diagnostic, Inc.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

• Air Techniques, Inc

• Planmeca Oy

• Vatech Co. Ltd.

• The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd.

• Midmark Corporation

• CEFLA s.c. (Italy).

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dental Digital X-ray Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dental Digital X-ray Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dental Digital X-ray Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dental Digital X-ray Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dental Digital X-ray Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dental Digital X-ray by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

