Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – by product, application, material and region.

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Dental bone grafts are implantable substances that encourage bone formation, bone healing, and osseous rebuilding because of its osteogenic, osteoconductive, and osteoinductive properties. Bone grafting is a surgical method for replacing a missing or faulty bone with a bone graft from a patient’s own body, animals, cadaver, or a different individual.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increase in the incidence of bone & joint disorders, technological advancements in the medical field, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, an increase in demand for dental bone grafts would create commercial market opportunities. However, the high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related to bone grafting procedures may hamper the growth of the market.

Among products, synthetic bone grafts segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment on account of increasing demand for dental bone grafts. Synthetic bone grafts are commonly used within orthopedics to provide a bone void filler that resorbs and is replaced with bone during the healing process.

In terms of the applications, ridge augmentation and socket preservation segments are considered an attractive market segment and are expected to hold a significant share of the market in the coming years. Growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of technology advancement. Ridge augmentation techniques mostly used in pre-prosthetic implant surgery

Regions-wise, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period thanks to high awareness regarding the commercially available products, higher healthcare expenditure, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the booming medical tourism industry offering advanced healthcare services at affordable costs in the region. An increase in the focus of key players towards R&D activities in bone grafts and its substitutes an upsurge in demand for orthopedic procedures among the geriatric population are expected to provide profitable opportunities for the market players in the future.

In the Dental bone graft substitutes market, Institute Straumann AG holds the leadership position due to production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. In 2018, the company has adopted new product launches, product enhancements, and geographic expansion as its crucial business plans to certify its dominance in this market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market report:

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Material:

• Synthetic Bone Graft

• Xenograft

• Allograft

• Demineralized Allograft

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application:

• Ridge Augmentation

• Socket Preservation

• Periodontal Defect Regeneration

• Implant Bone Regeneration

• Sinus Lift

• Others

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product:

• Bio-Oss

• Osteograf

• Grafton

• Others

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players of the Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

• Institut Straumann AG

• Geistlich

• DENTSPLY International

• Zimmer Biomet

• Medtronic

• BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

• ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc.

• RTI Surgical, Inc.

• LifeNet Health

• Dentium

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dental Bone Graft Substitutes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

