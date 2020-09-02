Global Cryogenic Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product Type, Cryogenic Type, Application, End User and Geography.

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.29 % during a forecast period.

Cryogenic equipment is manufactured to reach ultra-low temperatures at a slow rate in order to avoid thermal shock to the components being treated.

Increasing LNG demand, civilizing healthcare services, economies and high-temperature superconductor power cables are expected to drive the Global cryogenic equipment market. The global cryogenic equipment market propose new growth opportunities, thanks to the growing trade of natural gases and cryogenic energy storage systems.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cryogenic valve is expected to share a significant share in the global cryogenic equipment market. The growth in the market is attributed to increasing usage of a cryogenic valve in wide end-user industries includes food & beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Cryogenic valve is mostly used for transportation and storage applications by various end-user industries. These valves are operated in very low temperature or thrilling cold instruments to store or transport the LNG. Cryogenic valve is also used in various applications includes Liquefied Ethylene, Propylene, and LPG.

Storage segment is estimated to dominate the global cryogenic equipment market. Cryogenic equipment is used for creating low-temperature conditions for storing gases like nitrogen, oxygen, liquefied natural gas, and argon. For the purpose of storing these gases, the apparatus is operated for creating low-temperature conditions. Deviations in external gases temperature within the container offer alteration of temperature and also delivers insulation.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global cryogenic equipment market. The key factor for the growth of cryogenic equipment market is the existence of leading steel production in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. The developing Countries from this region have massive demand for LNG, electronic equipment, chemicals, and metallurgy processes to meet the rising demand from residential and industrial sectors. Rapid industrialization, growing propagation in the energy and power sector is expected to boost the cryogenic equipment market growth. The demand for petrochemical products is growing with time owing to the growing necessity for equipment such as the cryogenic valves in transfer line application is estimated to boom cryogenic equipment market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global cryogenic equipment market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global cryogenic equipment market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report Global Cryogenic Equipment Market

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Product Type

• Tanks

• Valves

• Vaporizers

• Pumps

• Other

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Cryogenic Type

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Argon

• LNG

• Other

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, By End User

• Energy & Power

• Chemical

• Metallurgy

• Electronics

• Shipping

• Other

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Application

• Storage

• Distribution

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Cryogenic Equipment Market

• Wessington Cryogenics

• Praxair Technology

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Air Liquide

• Graham Partners

• Ebara

• Technifab Product

• Nikisso Cryo

• Oxford Instruments Plc.

• Herose GmbH

• FIBA Technologies Inc.

• Cryoquip Llc.

• INOX India Pvt. Ltd.

• JSC Cryogenmash

• Beijing Tiahan industry

• Cryo Pure Corporation

• Cryodepot

• Chart Industries

• INOXCVA

• Emerson Electric

• Cryostar

• Linde Group,

• Cryofab Inc.

• Armaturen und Metalle

• Packo Industry

• Shell-N-Tube

• Taylor-Wharton International LLC

• Wessington Cryogenics

• Cryogenic Systems Equipment, Inc.

• Flowserve Corporation

