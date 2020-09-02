Global Colposcopy Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – by instrument type, instrument portability, application, end user, and region

Global Colposcopy Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period.

Colposcopy is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva. The colposcopy market has gained weight in recent years due to the technological advancements and availability of alternative methods in colposcopy.

The heavy burden of cervical cancer, technological advancements in colposcopy, and rapidly growing geriatric population would create market opportunities and have a positive impact on the Global Colposcopy Market growth. Furthermore, the lack of skilled clinical professionals may also challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Colposcopy market is segmented by instrument type, instrument portability, application, end user, and region. Among types, optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes segments are accounted for the XX% share in 2018. Digital colposcopes dominated in 2018 due to its advanced features, it offers such as data management, high-quality images, and improved capability for cervical cancer screening.

Based on applications, a cervical cancer diagnosis is expected to be one of the fastest growing segments in the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of screening procedures carried out for cervical cancer.

Among regions, the North America is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising burden of cervical cancer, technologically advancements in screening tools, and the presence of quality healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing awareness of patients for early diagnosis of cancer, the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, subsequently increasing demand for cervical cancer screening tools, rising healthcare expenditure, better newborn screening programs, and improvement in healthcare access.

The industry player’s focus on strategic partnerships, mergers, and collaborations, as well as innovative product, launches to expand their business product portfolio as main strategies.

There is a study growth in the production as new companies are entering the structural heart market. For example, in May 2016, a leading medical devices company, CooperSurgical (US) announced its intentions to enter the structural heart market.

In the Global Colposcopy Market, DySIS (US) holds the leadership position due to production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. In 2018, the company has adopted new product launches, product enhancements, and geographic expansion as its crucial business plans to certify its dominance in this market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Colposcopy market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Colposcopy market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Colposcopy market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Colposcopy market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Colposcopy Market report:

Global Colposcopy Market, by Instrument Type

• Optical

• Digital

Global Colposcopy Market, by Instrument Portability

• Portable

• Fixed

• Handheld

Global Colposcopy Market, by Application

• Cervical cancer screening

• Physical examinations

• Other applications

Colposcopy Market, by End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic centers

• Other end users

Colposcopy Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players in Colposcopy Market

• DySIS

• CooperSurgical

• Atmos

• Olympus

• Karl Kaps

• McKesson

• Danaher

• Carl Zeiss

• Philips

• MedGyn

• EdanInstruments

• Ecleris

• Optomic

• Lutech

• WelchAllyn

