Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Closing Mechanism, Type,Component,Technology,End User, and Region.

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of global closed system transfer devices market include the rising prevalence of cancer, and growing number of oncology drug approvals, increasing use of global closed system transfer devices to combat the harmful properties of cytotoxic or antineoplastic medicines, and improving regulatory guidelines regarding the safe handling and use of hazardous drugs.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Based on the component segment,the vial access devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global closed system transfer devices market. The large share of this segment is mainly because of the increasing implementation of CSTD products and vial access devices by oncology nurses for the transfer of hazardous drugs from packaged vials to the infusion bag or the patient. The syringe safety devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be primarily attributed to the increasing administration of hazardous drugs directly to the patient via syringe injections.

On the basis of technology segment,the diaphragm-based devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global closed system transfer devices market. The large share of this segment is mainly because of the ease of operation and safety provided by these devices. The compartmentalized devices segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their lower cost.

In terms of region,North America is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The global closed system transfer devices market in North America is characterized by the easy accessibility to advanced technologies high awareness around CSTDs among oncologists, nurses, and pharmacists the presence of a large number of CSTD manufacturing players in this region and the high incidence and prevalence of cancer.

The report offers a complete estimation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Closed System Transfer Devices dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Laboratory Proficiency Testing.

Scope of Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Closing Mechanism

• Push-To-Turn Systems

• Color-To-Color Alignment Systems

• Luer-Lock Systems

• Click-To-Lock Systems

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Type

• Membrane-To-Membrane Systems

• Needleless Systems

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Component

• Vial Access Devices

• Syringe Safety Devices

• Bag/Line Access Devices

• Accessories

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Technology

• Diaphragm-Based Devices

• Compartmentalized Devices

• Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by End User

• Hospitals

• Oncology Centers & Clinics

• Other End Users

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• ICU Medical, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen

• JMS Co., Ltd.

• Equashield LLC.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Corvida Medical

• Yukon Medical

• Codan Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co Kg

• Victus, Inc.

• Caragen Ltd.

• Baxter International Inc.

