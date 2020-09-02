Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to reach US$ XX billion in 2026.

The growth is coupled with Increasing R&D activities in genomics coupled with the advent of technologically advanced genetic platforms, such as next-generation sequencing, pose as the major drivers. In addition, the cost-effective nature of the technology is supporting its incorporation in performing research studies to develop mAbs. These are widely accepted biologics and are expected to present a billion-dollar opportunity to pharmaceutical manufacturers over the forecast period.



Growing awareness levels amongst patients and physicians pertaining to the applications of mAb therapy are contributing to further growth. Moreover, approval of blockbuster mAbs for a variety of indications is expected to boost the usage rates over the forecast period. For instance, significant revenue generating drugs such as Avastin, Herceptin, Remicade, and Rituxan with FDA approval for an array of conditions (cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis etc.) further boost the patient base. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market is predicted to grow at a lucrative CAGR due to the presence of a strong product pipeline.

North America had the highest market share in 2017. The Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market is driven by the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, increasing government funding for cancer research and technology development is anticipated to boost the development of therapeutic proteins over the forecast period. Government support in infection control & management, rising incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases, and the escalating population number are other crucial factors aiding the growth of this sector.

Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit considerable growth owing to rising disposable income, the presence of huge untapped potential, increased expenditure in research & development, and growing patient awareness pertaining to the therapeutic use of mAbs.

In vivo technology is cost effective as compared to in vitro production techniques and is preferred for the high concentration of mAbs obtained through this method. However, the availability of several in vitro methods is expected to hamper the adoption of in vivo production techniques in the coming years. The associated benefits of employing in vitro methods for antibody generation, including time efficiency, economic viability, and large-scale production, are anticipated to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Segmentation:

• Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, By Source Type:

o Murine

o Chimeric

o Humanized

o Human

•Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, By Production Type:

o In Vivo

o In Vitro

•Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, By Indications:

o Cancer

o Autoimmune Diseases

o Inflammatory Diseases

o Infectious Diseases

o Microbial Diseases

o Others

• Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Research Institutes

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2018-2026 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

