Global Superdisintegrants Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Product Type, Formulation, Therapeutic Area and Region.

Global superdisintegrants market size was valued at US$ 312.52 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 562.3 Mn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 7.62 % during a forecast period.Global superdisintegrants marketDisintegrants are mixture used to prepare tablets formulation to ensure the rapid break down into smaller particles, that facilitating the dissolution more rapidly and release of the active ingredients.



Rising adoption of orally disintegrating tablets and the emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry are increasing the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical market expansion in emerging countries is a key opportunity of the market. However, safety and quality concerns are limiting the growth of the superdisintegrants market.

The synthetic superdisintegrant segment held the largest share of the global superdisintegrants market owing to the prevalent use of excipients such as sodium starch glycolate, and crospovidone in orally & fast disintegrating tablets. Increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, neurological infections are also expected to drive the demand of synthetic segment in global superdisintegrants market. Although synthetic superdisintegrants have been the ordinary for many decades now, greater research into natural superdisintegrants will drive for the future growth of the superdisintegrants market. Natural polymers will drive the market growth during the forecast period owing to the increase the solubility of poorly water soluble drug. Natural polymers increase the properties of the tablet due to the presence of natural polymers such as Mangifera indica gum, Hibiscus Rosa sinenses mucilage, dehydrated banana powder, orange peel pectin, and Locust bean gum.

The tablets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market owing to the rising stability, low manufacturing cost as compared to other dosage forms such as capsules, and mouth-dissolving films. Easy product identification and solidity of the product are driving the production of tablet formulations. Moreover, an increasing focus on fast and orally disintegrating tablets are also contributing to the large share of tablets segment in the superdisintegrants market.

The neurological diseases segment is projected to the largest share in 2018, owing to the growing incidences of neurological disorders has led to a rise in the demand for effective therapies, which has further led to the increasing use of over-the-counter in the treatment of neurological disorders.

Gastrointestinal diseases include the diseases namely the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine and rectum. Gastrointestinal diseases are becoming more common in the developing region, with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, reduced appetite, bloating, swallowing difficulties, and heartburn.

North America is leading the market owing to the growing financial support for the development of innovative oral dosage forms. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare spending, increasing healthcare infrastructure & awareness and rising outsourcing of excipient manufacturing to Asia Pacific countries such as India & China. Low-cost manufacturing advantage, growing per capita income, low regulatory stringency, and rising interest of key players in APAC countries are also expected to grow the market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global superdisintegrants market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global superdisintegrants market.

The Scope of Global Superdisintegrants Market:

Global Superdisintegrants Market, By Product Type:

• Natural Superdisintegrants

• Synthetic Superdisintegrants

• Other

Global Superdisintegrants Market, By Formulation:

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Mouth-dissolving Films

Global Superdisintegrants Market, By Therapeutic Area:

• Gastrointestinal Diseases

• Neurological Diseases

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Hematological Diseases

• Inflammatory Diseases

Global Superdisintegrants Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Superdisintegrants Market:

• Ashland

• BASF SE

• FMC Corporation

• JRS Pharma

• DFE Pharma

• Roquette

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Nippon Soda Co

• Huber Corporation

• DowDuPont

• Merck KGaA

• Corel Pharma Chem

• Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

