Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 8.81 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Testing of blood sugar level is one of the best ways to understand diabetes and how different foods, medications, and activities affecting diabetes. Portable blood glucose meters, called glucometers are largely used to check blood sugar levels. These work by testing a small amount of blood, typically from a fingertip.

The blood glucose monitoring market based on product is segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose systems and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The continuous glucose monitoring system is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Based on the testing site, the fingertip testing segment is expected to dominate the market growth. The market based on patient care setting has been divided into self/home care and hospital & clinics.

The self/home care segment is accounted for one of the largest market shares of the market. This is due to increasing diabetic population and awareness about regular monitoring of glucose levels. The applications covered in this market are type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. The type 2 diabetes segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes and number of innovative product launches with less invasive technologies.

Geographically, North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for blood glucose monitoring. This is attributed to increasing awareness, FDA approvals in the US and the growing incidence of diabetes in the US and Canada.

Key Highlights:

• Blood glucose monitoring system market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the blood glucose monitoring system market.

• Blood glucose monitoring system market segmentation on the basis of product, testing site, patient care setting, application, and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Blood glucose monitoring system market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Blood glucose monitoring system market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the blood glucose monitoring system market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for blood glucose monitoring system market.

The major players operating in the blood glucose monitoring system market includes:

• Roche (Switzerland)

• Abbott (US)

• Ascensia (Switzerland)

• LifeScan (US)

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• Ypsomed (Switzerland)

• Dexcom (US)

• B. Braun (Germany)

• Sanofi (France)

• Nipro (Japan)

• ARKRAY (Japan)

• Prodigy Diabetes Care (US)

• ACON Laboratories (US)

• Nova Biomedical (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Blood glucose monitoring systems and related devices manufacturers

• Hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare service providers, and medical colleges

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

• Suppliers and distributors of blood glucose monitoring systems

• Government bodies or municipal corporations

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Blood Glucose Monitoring System market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Blood Glucose Monitoring System market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report:

The research report segments the blood glucose monitoring system market based on product, testing site, patient care setting, application and geography

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Product:

• Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

• Blood Glucose meters

• Testing strips

• Lancets & Lancing Devices

• Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Receivers

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Testing Site:

• Fingertip testing

• Alternate Site Testing

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Patient Care Setting:

• Self/Home Care

• Hospital & Clinics

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Application:

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

• Breakdown of Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

