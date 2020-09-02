Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Generation, Route of Drug Administration, Application and Region.

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% during a forecast period.

Product Definition

The cephalosporins are a category of β-lactam antibiotics initially derived from the fungus Acremonium, which turned into previously known as Cephalosporium. These prevent the growth of bacteria by using inhibiting cell wall synthesis, which powerful in each sort of microorganism i.e., gram- positive and gram-negative.

Market Definition

Rising the incidence of infectious diseases, growing cognizance among patients about these drugs, a couple of treatment options and increasing demand for anti-microbial in several signs are considered to be prime factors propelling the growth of the cephalosporin drug market. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. The fifth-generation cephalosporins segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The Asia pacific region accounted for a demand share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach as much as XX% by the end of 2027.

Market Dynamics

The important factors for the growth of the cephalosporin drugs market consist of the growing demand for anti-microbial in various indications, growing occurrence of infectious diseases, and growing use of aggregate treatment options. There are over 50 cephalosporin pills that have been approved in the beyond 5 decades, and almost half of them are for the antibacterial activity. Though, new cephalosporins (classified because the fifth-generation), which can be used for the treatment of severe gram-negative bacterial infections, containing methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), were recently authorised. Manufacturers are concerned in the development of novel drugs to fight against anti-microbial resistance.

The complexity and diversity of resistance mechanisms have described the need for new and stepped forward β-lactam antibiotics. Thus, as a result of the all above-noted factors the cephalosporin drug marketplace is anticipated to see excessive growth above the estimate duration.

Cephalosporin tablets are used to treat with infections in different parts of the body consisting of the ears, lungs, sinuses, throat, nostril, and skin. Physicians also prescribe those tablets to deal with pneumonia, staph infections, bronchitis, strep throat, tonsillitis, and gonorrhea. Cephalosporin drugs can be categorised into 5 classes or generations depending upon antimicrobial activity.

The gram-negative antimicrobial properties extensively upsurge with each more recent technology of cephalosporin. Hence, the use of cephalosporin in diverse disease conditions is probable to enhance the growth of the worldwide cephalosporin drugs market throughout the forecast period. The global cephalosporin capsules market is anticipated to develop notably owing to growing demand for anti-microbial in various symptoms, growing research and development activities, developing awareness amongst patients, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and unique regulatory designation for pipeline molecule.

Furthermore, low funding in R&D, stringent authorities regulations, and generic saturation of these drugs boost the growth of the market. For example, in June 2019, Merck & Co. introduced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its additional New Drug Application (sNDA) for using ZERBAXA (ceftolozane and tazobactam) for the treatment of patients 18 years and older with hospital-obtained bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Segment analysis

Based at the Generation, the fifth-generation cephalosporins segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The fifth-technology cephalosporins were established in the lab to mainly target resistant strains of bacteria. In unique, ceftobiprole is effective against methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). These agents are every so often known as the superior generation, instead of fifth- generation cephalosporins. Cephalosporins exhibit side results similar to penicillin, and drug-hypersensitivity and hypersensitivity. Cephalosporins, generally, related to little hepatotoxicity and rare cases of drug induced liver injury. The fifth-generation cephalosporins contain Ceftolozan, Ceftaroline, and Ceftobiprole. Ceftobiprole has effective antipseudomonal characteristics and seems to be fewer susceptible to the improvement of resistance.

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Regional analysis

The Asia pacific region accounted for a demand share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach as much as XX% by the end of 2027. The Asia Pacific dominated the global cephalosporin drugs market due to increasing cognizance about cephalosporin drugs amongst patients, growing demand for highly developed health care infrastructure, and a massive populace with infectious diseases. Moreover, the demand for government initiatives is anticipated to support the growth of the market in this region.

North America is considered to be the most attractive market owing to the up surging healthcare expenses, rising occurrence of bacterial infectious diseases, increasing FDA approvals and surging government support for the treatment of various infections. For example, newly the U.S. FDA approved TEFLARO’ a new Drug Application (NDA) developed by Allergen pharmaceuticals, which is used for treatment of acute bacterial skin infections of Staphylococcus aureus. Additionally, the increasing prescription of cephalosporin drug for the treatment of a many diseases is thrusting market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Generation

• First-generation

• Second-generation

• Third-generation

• Fourth-generation

• Fifth-generation

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Route of Drug Administration

• Injection

• Oral

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Application

• Respiratory Tract Infection

• Skin Infection

• Ear Infection

• Urinary Tract Infection

• Sexually Transmitted Infection

• Others

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market

• Aristo Pharmaceuticals Ltd

• Baxter International

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd

• Mankind Pharma

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Orchid Pharma

• Taj Pharmaceuticals

• Covalent Laboratories

• United Laboratories

• Aurobindo

• ABBOTT Laboratories

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cephalosporin Drugs Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cephalosporin Drugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cephalosporin Drugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cephalosporin Drugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cephalosporin Drugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cephalosporin Drugs by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

