Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Products, by Applications, by Geography

Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market is estimated to surpass $ 3.7 Billion marks in 2018 and reach USD XX Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX % during the forecast period 2018-2026 globally.



Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market By GeographyOxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market is poised to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population base will serve as a high impact rendering factor. The elderly population is at a greater risk of acquiring respiratory disorders such as COPD. Aging leads to a decline in the effectiveness of the defense mechanism of the lung along with the weakening of respiratory muscles. Moreover, there is a decrease in peak airflow and the maximum amount of air that can be breathed out after a maximum inhalation.A rising number of smokers and growing exposure to dust particles will further fuel business growth. Cigarette smoke releases chemicals which are absorbed by lungs leading to tissue and cell damage. Inhalation of dust particles and their consequent settling in the airways may lead to inflammation of the trachea or bronchitis. These factors increase the risk of acquiring respiratory diseases.

Healthcare segment of Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 owing to the substantial number of patients’ dependent on oxygen. Increasing incidence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma will fuel industry growth over the forecast years. Oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplementary oxygen to individuals suffering from COPD, chronic hypoxemia, and pulmonary enema. They are also used in adjunct treatment for severe sleep apnoea. Moreover, oxygen is also required during surgery and intensive care treatment. The increasing number of accidents and fatalities requiring immediate hospitalization and operation along with the rising number of surgeries should further propel demand.

North America Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. U.S. oxygen cylinders and concentrators market held over 85% of regional revenue share in 2016. An increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and early diagnosis of these diseases will drive business growth. Presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and growing per capita income of the patients will further stimulate industry expansion.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market emphasizing on each segment keeping global and regional dynamics in perspective. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. The report classifies Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market into various segments such as Products, Applications, and Regions providing a thorough understanding of the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Ecosystem. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts of the market, giving an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market Report:

Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market By Product:

Portable

Fixed

Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators MarketBy Applications:

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical &

Biotechnology

Manufacturing

Aerospace &

Automotive

Others

Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East &

Africa and Latin America

Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market-Key Players:

Chart Industries

Inogen, Invacare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Catalina Cylinders

Air Liquide

MeBer

HERSILL

Tecno Gaz

Cramer Decker

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

O2 Concepts

Teijin Limited

Royax

Jiuxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Vygon

OSI Systems

Smith’s Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Teleflex Incorporated

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Success Stories: Key Industry Players

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Oxygen Cylinders, Concentrators Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

