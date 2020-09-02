Global Lab Accessories Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Type, By End-user, and By Region.

Global Lab Accessories Market was valued US$ 407.55 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



The lab accessories market is segmented into type, end-user, and region.

In terms of type, global lab accessories market is classified into microplates, label printers, pipettes, pumps, reagent reservoirs, valves, tubings, and wash stations.

Based on an end-user, global lab accessories market is divided into OEMs, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, private laboratories, academic institutes, and research institutes.

Based on regions, the global lab accessories market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Laboratories require high-quality equipment to deliver accurate, consistent and quick results. Lab accessories are user-friendly & portable and are used by clinicians at hospitals, ambulance and also used at home.

Based on the end-user segment, the research institutes hold the largest market share which is followed by hospitals & private laboratories. The availability of finance for research, higher reproducibility & accuracy of laboratory accessories, large-scale disease outbreaks, and increasing adoption of laboratory automation in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics are rising the growth of this segment.

Based on product type, the microplates are further sub-segmented into microplate storage racks, well stand, and well oriented. The wash stations segment is the dominating segment among others owing to the increasing need for efficient & effective research and lab accessories.

Greater productivity & reduction in costs, improved personal safety, rising adoption of a laboratory, automation systems in drug discovery & clinical diagnostics, large-scale disease outbreaks, availability of funding for research, and higher reproducibility & accuracy in laboratory automation are boosting the global lab accessories market growth.

Lack of preparation for technology development is hindering the market growth. Additionally, automation not being a priority for small and medium-sized laboratories is also hampering the global lab accessories market growth

Geographically, North America region is expected to drive the market growth due to the presence of a large number of hospitals & research institutes developed healthcare infrastructure and strong R&D initiatives.

Key player operating in the global lab accessories market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BD, Biotix, Inc., Endress+Hauser Management AG, VISTALAB TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brooks Automation, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Company, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., IWAKI CO., LTD., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co.KG, Qiagen N.V., HNP Mikrosysteme GmbH, Sapphire Engineering UK Ltd., Gilson, Inc., Schwarzer GmbH & Co. Service KG, and Charles Austen Pumps Ltd.

The Scope of Global Lab Accessories Market:

Global Lab Accessories Market, by Type:

• Microplates

• Label Printers

• Pipettes

• Pumps

• Reagent Reservoirs

• Valves

• Tubings

• Wash Stations

Global Lab Accessories Market, by End-user:

• OEMS

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals

• Private Laboratories

• Academic Institutes

• Research Institutes

Global Lab Accessories Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In Global Lab Accessories Market:

• ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• BD

• Biotix, Inc.

• Endress+Hauser Management AG

• VISTALAB TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

• Brooks Automation, Inc.

• Corning Incorporated

• Hamilton Company

• PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

• IWAKI CO., LTD.

• Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

• LLC

• Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

• Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co.KG

• Qiagen N.V.

• HNP Mikrosysteme GmbH

• Sapphire Engineering UK Ltd.

• Gilson, Inc.

• Schwarzer GmbH & Co. Service KG

• Charles Austen Pumps Ltd.

