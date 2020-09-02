Global Pedicle Screw System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product Type, Surgery Type, Induction, Application, and Region.

Global pedicle screw system market was valued US$ 440.70 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Surgery TypePedicle screw system market is segmented by product type, surgery, induction, application, and region. On the basis of type, pedicle screw system market is classified by monoaxial, polyaxial, and others.

Polyaxial segment is estimated to holds largest market during forecast period due to rising incidents of spinal cord injuries and increasing awareness among people regarding spinal cord injuries. Based on surgery type, pedicle screw system market is divided by open surgery and minimal invasive surgery. Minimal invasive surgery will boost the market in forecast period due to low cost treatment and technologies advancements in MIS device. In terms of application, pedicle screw system market is segmented into thoracolumbar fusion, cervical fusion, and others. Thoracolumbar fusion is estimated to dominate the market of pedicle screw system in forecast period due to rising incidences of lumbar degenerative disc diseases and developments of new products.

Rising incidences of degenerative spinal disorders and lumbar degenerative disc diseases, increasing preference to the minimally invasive surgery, increasing funding for developments of new products & trend of sedentary life style, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population and at same time product recall and failures, time consuming approval process, and stringent regulatory framework will hamper the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to command the largest share of the pedicle screw system market in forecast period due to growing geriatric population and rising incidences of spinal disorders. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in pedicle screw system market are Globus Medical, Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, Stryker, Inc., Orthopeadic Implant Company, Z-medical GmbH + Co. KG, Alphatec Spine, Aesculap Implant systems, LLC, CTL Medical Corporation, LDR Holding Corporation, X-spine Systems, Auxein Medical, Bio-Spine Corp., Applied Spine Technologies, Ulrich GmbH & Co, Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Synthes Spine, KM Group Holdings, Orthofix International N. V., RTI Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine, K2M, Exactech, ArthroCare Corporation, and Medtronic.

he objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Pedicle Screw System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pedicle Screw System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Pedicle Screw System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pedicle Screw System Market the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Global Pedicle Screw System Market :

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Product Type

• Monoaxial

• Polyaxial

• Others

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Surgery Type

• Open surgery

• Minimal invasive surgery

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Indication

• Spinal deformities

• Spinal trauma

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Application

• Thoracolumbar fusion

• Cervical fusion

• Others

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Pedicle Screw System Market:

• Globus Medical

• Depuy Synthes

• Zimmer Biomet

• B. Braun

• Stryker

• Inc.

• Orthopeadic Implant Company

• Z-medical GmbH + Co. KG

• Alphatec Spine

• Aesculap Implant systems

• LLC

• CTL Medical Corporation

• LDR Holding Corporation

• X-spine Systems

• Auxein Medical

• Bio-Spine Corp.

• Applied Spine Technologies

• Ulrich GmbH & Co

• Medtronic Sofamor Danek

• Synthes Spine

• KM Group Holdings

• Orthofix International N. V.

• RTI Surgical

• Stryker Corporation

• Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine

• K2M

• Exactech

• ArthroCare Corporation

• Medtronic.

