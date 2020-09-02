Global Digestive Enzymes Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Origin, by Type, by Application and by Region.

Global Digestive Enzymes Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.



Digestive enzymes are a group of enzymes that break down polymeric macromolecules into their smaller building blocks, in order to facilitate their absorption by the body.

Factors, such as the rising geriatric population, the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about health, and focus on preventive health management are contributing to the global digestive enzymes market growth.

However, the general public’s perception of probiotic and prebiotic products as alternatives to digestive enzymes and stringent regulatory policies affecting the growth of the market.

Global Digestive enzymes market is segmented by origin, by type, by applications and by region. By origin market is segmented into Animal, plant, microbial and others. The animal origin sub-segment holds the highest market share at a CAGR of xx% in 2018 and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period. Efficiency of these animal-derived enzymes in various diseases or conditions e.g., pancreatitis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and pancreatic cancer.

The microbial enzyme, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period thanks to their low production cost and high enzymatic activity.

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America and MEA& Africa. North America is leading the global market, in terms of revenue. The increasing prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases, rapidly aging population, growing demand for preventive medicine, and the presence of major market players are primary factors contributing to the growth of market in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

ajor Key players operating in this market are Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Amway Corporation, AbbVie Inc., and Biotics Research Corporation, among others. The increasing innovation and rise in investment for various public and private organizations are expected to intensify the industry rivalry across the globe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Digestive Enzymes Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Digestive Enzymes Market.

Global Digestive Enzymes Market by Origin

• Plant

• Animal

• Microbial

• Others

Global Digestive Enzymes Market by Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

Global Digestive Enzymes Market by types

• Carbohydrates

• Lipase

• Protease

• Others

Global Digestive Enzymes Market by Distribution Channel by Application

• Indigestion

• Chronic Pancreatitis

• Irritable Bowel syndrome

• Other Applications

• Medical and Infant nutrition

Global Digestive Enzymes Market by Distribution Channel by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Latin America

• MEA& Africa

Global Digestive Enzymes Market Major Players

• Klaire Laboratories

• Enzymes Inc.

• Proteozymes

• National Enzyme Company

• Enzymedica

• AST Enzymes

• VEMO 99 OOD

• Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt Ltd.

• Zeus Biotech Limited

• Enzyme Bioscience Pvt Ltd.

• Metagenics

• XYMOGEN Inc.

• Douglas Laboratories

• Thorne Research

• Integrative Therapeutics LLC

• Pure Encapsulations

• Ortho Molecular Products Inc.

• Designs for Health Inc.

• Master Supplements Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digestive Enzymes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digestive Enzymes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digestive Enzymes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digestive Enzymes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digestive Enzymes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digestive Enzymes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digestive Enzymes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digestive Enzymes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digestive Enzymes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digestive Enzymes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digestive Enzymes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

