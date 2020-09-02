Head and Neck Cancer Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Drugs Class, Distribution Channel and Region

Head and Neck Cancer Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/37064

Head and Neck Cancer Market Drivers and Restrains:

Head & neck cancers contain a number of various malignant tumors that grow in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, lips, salivary glands, and mouth. The current standard of care for head and neck cancer includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Although traditional chemotherapeutic drugs first used in combination of radiation therapy, targeted immune therapies are developing as a standard treatment option for advanced-stage head & neck cancers. Increase in the patient population, rise in health care infrastructure in developing economies, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, increase in product approvals, rise in government initiatives, surge in research and development activity are driving the head and neck cancer market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Upsurge in consumption of alcohol and tobacco is a main cause of head and neck cancer. As per valued XX% of head and neck cancers is caused due to consumption of alcohol and tobacco. Increase in the number of head and neck cancer patients across the global is expected to drive demand for treatment. Recently, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), head and neck cancer accounted for almost XX% of all cancers in the U.S. Furthermore, almost XX individuals will develop head and neck cancer in the upcoming period.

However, high failure rate of late stage clinical trials and high cost of treatment are restraining the head and neck market growth at global level. Increasing number of new product approvals in the head and neck cancer market is projected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/37064

Head and Neck Cancer Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the drug class, the head and neck cancer market has been segmented into EFGR inhibitors, Mitotic inhibitors and Anti-PD-a monoclonal antibodies. The anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to dominate the head and neck cancer market in 2018, owing to Increase in awareness, rise in demand for efficient drugs for treatment, and new product approvals are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. Drug class such as anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies are regularly used in the treatment of head and neck (HNC) cancer. Such factors are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period like development of new products, rise in mergers & acquisitions, Increase in research and development activity in the pharmaceutical industry.

Based on the distribution channel, the head and neck market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online stores. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment is dominated the market in 2018 owing to its higher presence. Furthermore, The online stores segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to rise in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods, increase in number of internet users, and growth in awareness about online pharmacy.

Head and Neck Cancer Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the head and neck cancer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the head and neck cancer market in 2018 owing to increasing acceptance of advanced and high-cost drug therapies, increased treatment rate, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region.

Asia-Pacific offerings beneficial growth opportunities for the crucial players operating in the head & neck cancer market owing to large population base, surge in incidence of head & neck cancer, and increase in demand for head & neck cancer combination treatment. The growth in alcohol consumption, increase in cigarette smoking, and higher usage of tobacco are the risk factor, which are expected to fuel the market growth. In Asia Pacific region, Betel quid chewing is the most common form of tobacco chewing. Moreover, increase in awareness toward treatment & early screening of the disease and rise in healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the market in this region. China and India are highly populated countries with the maximum number of head and neck cancer patients making them major contributor to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

A report cover the recent development for head and neck market i.e., Recently, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company declared the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) injection for intravenous use in the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN)

Head and Neck Cancer Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Fortress Biotech, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Manufacturers in the Head and Neck Cancer are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of head and neck cancer market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding head and neck cancer market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the head and neck cancer market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by drug class, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the head and neck cancer market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Head and Neck Cancer Market:

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Drug Class:

• EFGR inhibitors

• Mitotic inhibitors

• Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies

Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Head and Neck Cancer Market, Major Players:

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Fortress Biotech, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Immutep Limited

• Merck KGaA

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Philips Healthcare

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Varian Medical Systems

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Addent, Inc.

• Identafi

• Velscope VX

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Head and Neck Cancer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Head and Neck Cancer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Head and Neck Cancer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Head and Neck Cancer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Head and Neck Cancer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Head and Neck Cancer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Head and Neck Cancer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Head and Neck Cancer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Head and Neck Cancer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Head and Neck Cancer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Head and Neck Cancer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Head and Neck Cancer Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/head-and-neck-cancer-market/37064/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com