Global Aircraft Sensor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Platform, Sensor, Application, Connectivity, and Geography

Global Aircraft Sensor Market was worth US$ 1.68 Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

Global aircraft sensor market is segmented into type, platform, sensor, application, connectivity, and region. In terms of type, the aircraft sensor market is classified into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, and UAV. Based on platform, the aircraft sensor market is categorized into UAV, fixed, and rotary wing aircraft. On the basis of sensor, the aircraft sensor market is classified into pressure, temperature, speed, proximity, and GYRO. In terms of application, the aircraft sensor market is segregated into engine, door, environmental control, landing gear, airframe, flight deck & control system, and fluid conveyance. Based on connectivity, the aircraft sensor market is classified into wire and wireless. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Aircraft sensors are crucial to get data from the outside world. In this type of airplane, they have sensors of altitude, speed, pressure, the angle of attack, etc. if the sensors is break down, the planes become unstable.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The aircraft uses number of kilometres of sensors throughout its structure and for different types of systems and components.The aircraft sensor market is dependent on the number of orders placed by the airline carriers for aircrafts. The global aircraft sensors market offers attractive growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem of the market. The demand for aircraft sensors is especially driven by production of new aircrafts. Rising demand for sensors in the increasing unmanned aerial vehicles business provides ample of opportunities for market growth.

The global aircraft sensors market is segmented based on the type as Narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the global aircraft sensors market during the forecast period.

By platform, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft sensors market in 2017. In terms of application, Flight deck & control system is projected to remain the most dominant application type in the global aircraft sensors market during the forecast period, propelled by rising aircraft deliveries.

Based on connectivity, the wireless sensors segment of the aircraft sensors market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless sensors reduce the installation and maintenance costs of an aircraft. These sensors also reduce subsystems design complexity of the aircraft. Increased deployment of structural health monitoring system in aircraft, which uses IoT technologies, drives the growth of the wireless sensors segment during the forecast period.

Based on the regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft sensors during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate over the next few years. In Asia Pacific, China is one of the prominent player in the market, owing to its own commercial aircrafts which reduces the import cost

The key players in aircraft sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., UTC Aerospace Systems, Zodiac Aerospace, AMETEK, Inc., Meggitt PLC, and Safran Electronic & Defense.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Aircraft Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Aircraft Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Aircraft Sensor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aircraft Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope Global Aircraft Sensor Market

Global Aircraft Sensor Market, By Type

• Narrow-Body Aircraft

• Wide-Body Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft

• UAV

Global Aircraft Sensor Market, By Platform

• UAV

• Fixed

• Rotary Wing Aircraft

Global Aircraft Sensor Market, By Sensor

• Pressure

• Temperature

• Speed

• Proximity

• GYRO

Global Aircraft Sensor Market, By Application

• Engine

• Door

• Environmental Control

• Landing Gear

• Airframe,

• Flight Deck & Control System,

• Fluid Conveyance

Global Aircraft Sensor Market, By Connectivity

• Wire

• Wireless

Global Aircraft Sensor Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Aircraft Sensor Market:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Zodiac Aerospace

• AMETEK, Inc

• Meggitt PLC

• Safran Electronic & Defense

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Esterline Technologies Corporation

• Thales Group

• The Raytheon Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• General Atomics Corporation

• General Electric Company

