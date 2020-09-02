Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type,Platform, Application,Aircraft Type, and Region.

Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 17.34 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global commercial aircraft landing gear market is driven by factors such as the growing need for new advanced aircraft coupled with early growth in the global air traffic industry. This is one of the most significant systems mounted on an aeroplane since the landing gear supports the complete load of the aircraft during landing and take-off. Some factors indirectly affect the market growth like price drop in airfare because of the low price of oil has fortified people to travel more via air. The improvement in air traffic has led to the rise of new airline services that is expected to drive the market growth of commercial aircraft landing gears market during the forecast period. The growing need for global connectivity coupled with fare cut of air transport is likely to increase the demand of aircraft, which in turn is projected to boost the growth of the global aircraft landing gear market. Additionally, increasing procurement of UAVs and fighter jets across the nations is further likely to boost the demand of aircraft landing gear market throughout the forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Furthermore, increasing demand for new aircraft as a result of growth in air travel and the need for global connectivity is the major driving factor in the global aircraft landing gear market. There is a growing demand for lightweight aircraft consequently, the demand for lightweight landing gear is also increasing. Moreover, the increasing demand for Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAVs) in military and defence sectors is further projected to boost the demand for aircraft landing gear from military aviation during the forecast period. At the same time, the lack of relevant proper safety and strict regulations are the major limitation to the global development of the industry. Also, the cost of R&D to improve these products is expected to be the limiting factor in the global commercial aircraft landing gear market throughout the forecast period.

According to the application, the commercial aviation segment is projected to account for the largest market share of the global aircraft landing gear market over the forecast period. The commercial aviation segment contains a wide body, narrow body, very large body and regional transport aircraft. The growing demand for new aircraft from developing regions airlines is one of the key factors boost the global market for aircraft landing gear. Rapidly growth in air passenger traffic as a result of the growing affordability is creating a demand for new aircraft.

Among the regions, North America dominated the aerospace landing gear market with over 55% volume share in 2017, and it is expected to continue during the forecast period. Because of the presence of major aircraft manufacturers. The presence of multiple airports handling air passenger and freight traffic along with the introduction of lightweight components for improving the efficiency will further support the regional dominance till 2026. However, the Asia Pacific aerospace dominating gear market place will grow with approximately XX% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth on account of the increasing air traffic across the nations. The emergence of low-cost carriers along with growing affordability and improving tourism sector will further support the regional growth during the forecast period.

The report provides deep insights on market demand forecast period. Also, the market key trends and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global commercial aircraft landing gear market. This research report also adds a snapshot of key competition, market trends during the forecast period, expected growth rates and the primary factors driving and impacting growth market data. Furthermore, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market key players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of commercial aircraft landing gear market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global commercial aircraft landing gear market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global commercial aircraft landing gear market.

Scope of Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market:

Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Type:

• Main Landing Gear

• Nose Landing Gear

Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Platform:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Application:

• Commercial Aviation

• Business Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Others

Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Aircraft Type:

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Regional Transport Aircraft

Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• CIRCOR International, Inc.

• Héroux-Devtek Inc.

• Liebherr-International AG

• Safran S.A.

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• AAR

• Honeywell International

• Magellan Aerospace Corporation

• GKN Aerospace

• Triumph Group, Inc.

• Messier-Bugatti-Dowty

